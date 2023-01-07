Dave Bautista’s short film role showed off his acting range

Professional wrestling is a performative art, so it makes sense that many former wrestlers try to join the film industry as actors. While former WWE stars like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have successfully appeared in many popular movies, they usually don’t step out of their comfort zone of action and comedy movies. However, Dave Bautista showed a surprising interest in taking his acting career seriously. While Bautista’s WWE experience prepared him to take on action roles, he worked with a number of top directors on modern classics, including Denis Villenueveit is Blade Runner 2049. Although his role in the final film is relatively small, Bautista was able to show his range in the previous short, 2048: Nowhere to Run.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

A blade runner sequel had been an object of fascination for moviegoers since the release of the first film, and Villenueve spared no expense in assembling an amazing cast to helm his film. Bautista’s small performance as Sapper Morton, a Nexus-8 replicant, appears briefly early in the film as the target of Agent K (Ryan Gosling). After asking K if he’s ever seen a ‘miracle’, Bautista’s kind-hearted replicant is ‘retired’ before anyone knows anything about him. 2048 explored his story and what events led him to live in isolation on the protein farm.

RELATED: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Short Features Dave Bautista’s Sapper Backstory

Many prequel shorts have been produced in collaboration with Blade Runner 2049 who fleshed out the world and the mythology, but 2048 is the most emotionally captivating. Luke Scott, the son of the original film’s director, explored a pivotal incident in Sapper’s life that marked him for death at the hands of his makers. In just seven minutes, Bautista delivers a captivating, subdued performance unlike anything he’s done before. As Bautista continues to improve as an actor and work on more acclaimed projects, 2048 should stand the test of time as the role that first signified his gifts.





Dave Bautista shows surprising vulnerability

There’s a performative aura of masculinity that’s essential to professional wrestling, and it’s often that these qualities are consistent when professional wrestlers start acting in movies. Dwayne Johnson even has a clause in some of his contracts that says how many times he can lose a fight on screen to protect his image. As a result, it is almost shocking that 2048 opens with Bautista crying in front of a mirror to the point that he is almost hysterical. Despite his hidden presence, Bautista seems completely vulnerable.

The short film quickly reveals why Sapper is in such anguish. As a replicant, he knows he is risking his life whenever he is in public, as the Los Angeles Police Department is keen to eliminate all replicants and remove them as quickly as possible. We see how Sapper builds the stern persona he shows during the opening scene of Blade Runner 2049. He must wash away his tears and hide his emotions under glasses as he wanders around a dense metropolitan area. It’s a comment on masculinity, but it also means that Sapper’s calm demeanor when he meets K is an image he’s constructed to protect himself.

A gentle giant

The notion of a wrestler acting opposite children is often used for comedic effect; Johnson did The game planCena did Play with fireand Bautista even got on the trend with the action-comedy my spy. Having him show kindness to a younger character is no joke in 2048; Sapper shares a brief but pleasant conversation with the young girl Ella (Gaia Ottoman). There’s beauty in the warmth he shows, because we know what a difficult emotional state he was in moments earlier.

Clearly Sapper is only dealing with an average day; he is haggled over by thugs who try to entice him into a fight, he sells his leeches at a local market and minds his own business. Calling his behavior “robotic” isn’t an insult, as Sapper carefully planned his day to avoid any potential danger (he also happens to be a robot). However, he is forced to break his cautious ways with a fateful decision that results in his death in Blade Runner 2049 even more tragic.

A tragic end

About to end his duties, Sapper finds himself attracted to Ella, who is now accompanied by her mother (Ben Orion). The same thugs who had taunted and insulted Sapper earlier are about to sexually assault the two, and Sapper responds protectively as if it were inherent in his programming. In a state of pure rage, Sapper mercilessly attacks the thugs and beats them to death. Even though we already know Bautista’s strength, it’s still a shocking moment when he goes completely wild. It’s amazing how Bautista can turn off his charm and get downright terrifying at any time.

The tragedy of the scene begins with a heartbreaking moment when Sapper notes the expressions of the two women he has just saved; no longer charmed by his pleasant nature, they are utterly horrified by the bloodshed and what Sapper is capable of. We see the realization in Sapper’s eyes as he realizes he’s as scared of himself as they are. He surveys the scene remorsefully as if horrified by his actions; it’s not hard to imagine that during his life as a replicant, Sapper was a tool of violence.

The sapper does not get a hero’s reward, and unfortunately it is this heroic action that informs the LAPD that a rogue replicant is on the loose. Flustered by the explosion and quick to avoid Ella’s watery eyes, Sapper had forgotten his papers, leading the officers to identify him. It’s another moment where we see Sapper’s vulnerability and, ironically, his humanity. Knowing that this unseen action is what brought K to him, the opening of Blade Runner 2049 even more efficient.

In less than a decade of professional acting, Bautista has worked with renowned authors such as Villenueve, james gunn, Rian Johnson, Sam Mendes, Taika Waititiand M.Night Shyamalan. He experimented with both drama and comedy, and took chances in massive blockbusters and low-budget independent films. Maybe Bautista realized most people wouldn’t see his best performance in a brief prequel short to a film that bombed financially, but that didn’t stop him from giving it his all. It was the birth of a promising actor who continues to exceed everyone’s expectations.