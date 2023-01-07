Bollywood Actors Who Married Their Best Friends Checklist





The love life of Bollywood actors is always a hot topic of discussion. From their friendships, bonds, bromance and romance to weddings, breakups and divorces, news related to these are eagerly read and discussed on digital platforms in general. In the current era where breakups and separations are more common than longtime marriages, there are a few A-rated Bollywood couples who are still very much together and the only reason is that they first started as friends and then became a couple. . Here are 5 such Bollywood actors who married their best friends and continue to enjoy marital bliss even after decades of marriage: Gauri and Shahrukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were teenagers when they first met. While SRK felt the attraction early on, it took him a while to woo Gauri. In the meantime, they became good friends and spent a lot of time together, and after many yeses and noes from Gauri, the two finally got married and now live a happy married life with three children. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Ayushmann and Tahira first met during the 12th physics class. Tahira was already attracted to Ayushmann but the two started talking after the parents both turned out to be friends. Over the years, their friendship blossomed in college and later blossomed into love. They have been married since November 2008 and are still going strong. Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula Pankaj and Mridula have known each other since childhood. But they grew closer when the two met in Delhi where Pankaj had enrolled in the NSD while Mridula was working as a teacher. From innocent chats, meetings and frequent nights out to romance, their relationship has slowly evolved from friendship to marriage and it’s been nearly two decades since the two took their vows. Anupam and Kirron Kher The two were close friends from university days in Chandigarh. Their friendship continued even when Kirron was married to her first husband and had a son Sikander. After Kirron’s divorce, Anupam and Kirron grew closer and their friendship blossomed into love. Eventually, the two got married and Anupam even adopted her son Sikander who is the couple’s only son. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan and Natasha were childhood friends and had known each other for many years before falling in love at a music concert. Even then, it took them a long time to express their feelings to each other. After dating Natasha for a few years, Varun Dhawan in one of Koffee’s episodes with Karan admitted that he was marrying his childhood friend. Today, the two are happily married.

