Suniel Shetty Says Hang Me, Ban Me But Don’t Boycott Bollywood, Netizens Troll Sushant Singh Rajput Ke Time Kaha The Tum Log?





Suniel Shetty and other members of the film industry recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Mumbai. The actor urged the political leader to help Bollywood against boycott tendencies. Now, the Hera Pheri actor is talking about it and asking viewers to ban it instead if necessary. Scroll below for all the details. The Bollywood boycott trend really started after the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the verdict in his death case has yet to be announced by CBI, netizens have blamed actors like Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Mahesh Bhatt. Many were also angry at major A-listers for keeping quiet about her disappearance. Thus began the negativity and BTown had its descent this year with biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu among others tanking badly at the box office. Speaking about his interaction with Yogi Adityanath, Suniel Shetty told The Bombay Times, I didn't ask for anything else. Grants mil jayengi, faida hoga munafa hoga sab theek hai, lekin audience bhi toh chahiye na, woh pyaar bhi toh chaiye na. So all I asked for was love. And there's no harm in asking that on a public platform. When you need help, you need help, and anyone who can help you on this journey is all for it. Suniel Shetty also reacted to Bollywood boycott tendencies and added that not everyone is on drugs or something bad. He added: A rotten apple does not mean that the whole tree is rotten. I didn't ask for anything else. If I do something wrong, if I project myself wrong, then hang me and banish me, but don't ban my industry because there are thousands of workers. I will get a lot of gaali (abuse) from people who want to boycott Bollywood. They will mistreat me and say, Yeh toh actor flop hai, etc. By woh sab mujhe chalega (people might call me a flop actor but that's okay). Unfortunately, that certainly didn't help Suniel as netizens bombarded his video of the event with trolls. One user wrote, Sushant Singh Rajput ke time kaha tum log….kisi v Bollywood walo ne nai bola… #boycotBollywood. Another commented, Nepotism in Bollywood will happen to yhi hoga na… Humare Hindu bhagwano ka mazak bnta h Bollywood m isliye boycott, wrote another. Take a look at Suniel Shettys' clip from the event below:

