Entertainment
Suniel Shetty says ‘Boycott Bollywood’ supporters will ‘abuse’ him and say ‘Ye Toh Flop Actor…’
Last update: January 07, 2023, 09:30 IST
Suniel Shetty explains why he raised the issue of “Boycott Bollywood” with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
In a new interview, Suniel Shetty explained why he chose to broach the subject of “Boycott Bollywood” during a brief meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth was in Mumbai for a two-day visit. On Thursday, he met top celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity. During the brief discussion, actor Suniel Shetty asked UP CM to help tame Bollywood Boycott tendencies and anti-Bollywood sentiments, saying the Hindi film industry is at its worst stage. The Hera Pheri star said that although he could be branded a flop actor or a prey to online hate, he wants the leader to find an effective solution to curb the burning problem.
During an interaction with The Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty explained why he chose to bring up the subject during the brief meeting. Apparently, it was the actors who roused the effort to revive the industry to win back their respect. A rotten apple does not mean that the whole tree is rotten. I didn’t ask for anything else, he said, adding that not everyone in Bollywood is addicted to drugs or does a bad job. If I do something wrong, if I project myself wrong, then hang me and banish me, but don’t ban my industry because there are thousands of workers, he added.
The actor said he wanted the good weather to return, in a bid to get Bollywood back on its feet. He explained how the entire Hindi film industry is currently on the back burner and someone needs to step in to take matters into their own hands. I will get a lot of gaali (abuse) from people who want to boycott Bollywood. They will mistreat me and say, Yeh toh actor flop hai, etc. Per woh sab mujhe chalega (people might call me a flop actor but that’s okay), he concluded.
Suniel Shetty asked CM Yogi Adityanath to further discuss this important matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While interacting with Bollywood celebrities, CM Yogi said, “We have appointed two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you are facing and what needs to be done. crucial role in unifying society and preserving the country’s unity and sovereignty, according to the PTI Besides Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam and Rajkumar Santoshi were among the many present at the meeting.
