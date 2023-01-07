Bollywood – Reena Roy on her journey to Bollywood, experience working with Rajesh Khanna and Jeetandra





Reena Roy has performed with stars like Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. Twitter

Before becoming one of the highest paid heroines of the 1970s and 80s, Reena Roy says she was a typical teenager who would queue outside Rajesh Khanna’s house to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star or go to the theater to watch Jeetendras. movies. She went on to work with Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra, forming one of the most successful on-screen couples in Hindi cinema.

The actress, who turns 66 on Saturday, said she was a sensitive child who would cry at the slightest opportunity when she saw her favorite stars face injustice. I was waiting outside Rajesh ji’s house after school to catch a glimpse of him. I would dance to songs from Rajesh Khannas movies and cry and get angry when injustice was done to him. My mother felt so bad that she stopped taking me to the movies. Reena has starred alongside Rajesh, one of the most popular Hindi film superstars ever produced, in films like Dhanvan, Asha Jyoti and Dharam Kanta. Along with Jeetendra, she delivered 12 superhits, the most memorable being Nagin. Roy said she became empty when she first met Jeetendra while filming their movie jaise ko taisa. I was shocked when Jeetendra ji came in front of me. I was empty. He put me at ease when we started touring and we ended up having a great relationship. Almost all of my films with him were super hits. The actress also said that Jeetendra has become family through their multiple on-screen collaborations. She remembers him as being a health freak on movie sets. Over the years, we have become like a family. Jeetu ji is very punctual. He was very protective of me. He was a health freak. We wouldn’t eat sweets in front of him but we would quietly in the make-up room. Reena recalled that making movies was not as systematic as it is today with actors working in multiple teams on different projects. We were getting our lines on set. Jeetu ji sometimes suggested some changes. We didn’t rehearse a lot because we both had to learn the dance steps quickly. I used to work three shifts a day and my goal was always to perform at my best. From Rajesh Khanna to Sunil Dutt to Vinod Khanna to Shatrughan Sinha, Reena worked with the biggest stars in the industry at the peak of her career. Looking back, the actress said she felt satisfied with her career in film. I had a great working relationship with everyone as I was bubbly and talkative. There were no ego issues. I am content and happy with my journey in the film industry. Reena dropped out of school to pursue acting and recalls how Nargis Dutt first scouted her for a movie despite the project falling through. Without any fight, I was selected by Nargis ji (for a movie) while I was performing on the road. They planned to make a film for their own production after Reshma Aur Sherabut then Nargis ji and Sunil Dutt ji recommended me for Zakhmee. The actress finally made her debut with Zaroorat by BR Ishara. Becoming one of the highest paid heroines of her time, Roy said, was the result of her hard work and commitment to movies. I was dedicated, sincere and punctual in my work. If I had committed my dates for a film, I would follow it to the extreme. Even if it was raining a lot or if I was sick, I made sure to be on the sets to finish my work. I’ve always been a focused girl. Audiences loved me and my films. It is thanks to fate that I received so much love and was treated well by the industry, she added. The actress took a break from acting after her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983. Returning to India in 1992 after her divorce, she made a comeback in Hindi films with Admi Khilona Hai alongside Jeetendra. She also starred in Ajaywith Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgns A wordand Refugeewhich marked the debuts of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although she’s been away from work for over two decades, Reena is in a happy space. Her goal is to spend time with her daughter. However, if a good offer came along, she wouldn’t mind acting again. When you work so hard for years, you feel satisfied. You feel grateful to God for everything. I have a responsibility to my daughter and I enjoy spending time with her, she says. I don’t have the sad feeling of not working in films. I will work if I get a good role. I don’t mind working because today there are very good subjects, in addition to the usual songs and dances, she added.

