TCU fans seek Hollywood ending as they send football team to national championship





FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – The countdown is on for the TCU Horned Frogs to face the defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the national championship game in Inglewood, Calif. at SoFi Stadium. Friday morning, TCU fans lined W. Cantey Street as five buses passed for the team’s dispatch. “It’s just such an amazing thing. Probably something we’ll never see again in our lifetimes,” said TCU fan Suzy Lockwood. Among the crowd were creative signs expressing the fan’s support for the team. “I threw it together and it’s just something from the heart and it’s ‘bringing the ship home,'” Keith Hall said. “‘Fight them on the ice’ and I think that sums up this season so well because of the grit and determination of these guys, they fight them on the ice, they get past the 4th quarter,” said said TCU fan Kelly Woods. . CBS DFW

The Fort Worth Fire Department hoisted a large TCU flag, which inevitably became a place for fans to capture the moment. CBS DFW

“It will definitely be a memory that will last a lifetime,” said TCU fan George Havrilla. Players and coaches threw a few punches before boarding the five buses – before rolling through that sea of ​​purple. “It was really awesome to be able to cheer them on, Go Frogs!” said TCU fan Melanie Williams. “I’m just thrilled with their success,” said TCU fan Raymond Long. “It was emotional, I had tears in my eyes, it’s a big deal, it’s important to the city and we’re proud of them,” said TCU fan Michelle Lopez. These Frog fans felt it was their duty to be here in person to show their support directly to the players and coaches. “They see hundreds, maybe thousands of purples along the street going up to the airport, that’s cool,” said TCU fan Ryan Hyman. “It’s the last thing they see of their campus when they leave, it’s their home and it’s what they’ll take with them when they lay their heads there at night,” Hall added. . Fans tell CBS 11 News they’re looking for a Hollywood ending with the frogs at the top and then see coming back here as champions. Nick Starling Nick Starling joins CBS11 from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a reporter for more than three years. Prior to that, he reported from Omaha, Washington DC, Lincoln and central Nebraska.

Nick Starling Nick Starling joins CBS11 from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a reporter for more than three years. Prior to that, he reported from Omaha, Washington DC, Lincoln and central Nebraska.

