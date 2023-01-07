Entertainment
Pakistani actor Sadia Khan shares a photo with Aryan Khan from the Dubai party | Bollywood
Aryan Khan and his sister Suhana Khan attended a party in Dubai around the new year and photos of the same led to rumors that he was dating actor Nora Fatehi. Now, a photo of Aryan posing with Pakistani actor Sadia Khan at the party has also surfaced online. Aryan is set to make his web series writer-director debut. Read also : Fans think Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi are dating after their Dubai party photos surfaced online
Sadia had recently shared the photo on Instagram Stories with the caption Throwback to New Years Eve. The image disappeared after 24 hours according to Instagram Stories format. In the photo, Sadia is seen in a black dress and a black overcoat, while Aryan Khan is seen in a brown t-shirt and blue jeans with a white jacket.
The party was also attended by filmmaker Karan Johar. Earlier, photos of Suhana, Karan, Nora and Aryan from the party appeared online.
Sadia Khan, 35, is a Pakistani actress known for her role in the television series Emaan in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. She was last seen in the lead role of the TV show Maryam Periera in 2019.
Aryan has finished writing the screenplay for his first project, a web series. He will also direct it, according to production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The series is expected to hit theaters this year. He had announced the same thing on Instagram with a photo of the script, where he wrote, Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is also returning to the lead this year with Pathaan, commented: “Wow…thinking…believing…dreaming done, now dare…I wish you the best for the 1. It’s always special. The two then had a candid conversation in the comments section as Aryan responded to his father’s comment: “Thank you! I look forward to your surprise visits to the set.” Shah Rukh, with his usual wit, replied to him, “So better keep the afternoon shifts!! Not early in the morning.” Aryan also replied, @iamsrk of course…only night shoots.
