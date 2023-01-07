Entertainment
Hollywood stars call on Iran to stop executing protesters
Dozens of Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa and Samuel L. Jackson, have called on Iran to end the executions of jailed protesters.
In the video, which aired on Friday, they said, “We stand with the people of Iran in their fight for freedom. Thousands of protesters were arrested. Some have already been executed. Many more are in danger, but the world is watching. .”
Just a day after the Hollywood stars’ message, the mullahs’ regime executed two more protesters on Saturday morning, bringing the total to four in a month. Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini were hanged amid international outcry against the brutality of the regimes. Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard had been hanged earlier.
This video messagewas produced in collaboration with Iranian-American screenwriter Nicole Najafi.
Najafi wrote on his Instagram that the execution of protesters is the regime’s latest effort to save itself and terrorize its own people into submission. But the Iranians will not back down.
The Oslo-based Human Rights Organization of Iran says at least 100 of the arrested protesters face the death penalty or execution.
Since September 16 and following the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police of Tehran, Iran has been the scene of widespread demonstrations, violently repressed by the security forces of the Islamic Republic.
The execution of four Iranian protesters took place following hasty trials without due process, which angered the public in Iran and was condemned by many around the world.
