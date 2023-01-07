Could Universal Studios Hollywood already consider expanding Super Nintendo World?





Towards the end of 2022, we received footage of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area at Universal Studios Hollywood. Based on an article by Drew Taylor on The envelopewe now suspect that the originally planned Hollywood area could possibly get a power-up with a potential Donkey Kong rollercoaster. Super Nintendo World in Hollywood opens to the public on February 17, 2023. This land will open with one attraction, Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. Universal Studios Hollywood has limited space compared to Universal Studios Japan. The Universals Epic Universe currently under construction in Orlando will open up a Super Nintendo World area with significantly more space. So, the plan was to build Super Nintendo World with a single attraction. Guests will soon be able to enjoy Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge in Hollywood, with previews for pass holders starting this month. Still, if you’ve seen pictures of Universal Studios Japans version of Super Nintendo World, you know Yoshis Adventure exists. The Hollywood version won’t have that. According to The Wrap, Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative, said of this difference: Our geography is different. We have limitations and limitations that are different from Osaka or Orlando, Corfino also said, we had to be aware of the limitations of that, but deliver the same core experience. Corfino talked about how Hollywood needed to be more creative to create the fun of Super Nintendo World with less space. However, Drew Taylor wrote this. We’ve heard that Universal Studios Hollywood is already considering an expansion for Super Nintendo World, and a spot has already been carved out for a Donkey Kong-themed area that will include dining and retail opportunities as well as a brand new coaster. A Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster will open in Japan in 2024 and is set to open in Orlando at Universals Epic Universe. Taylor wrote: From what we understand, the Donkey Kong roller coaster could open up alongside its East Coast counterpart when the Epic Universe is finally unveiled in 2025. Of course, he pointed out that Corfino was low key on possible expansion. I can say there are some fascinating things on the way,” Corfino said. In typical Universal Parks fashion, very little official information about an expansion or construction has been released. If Universal Studios Hollywood builds a Nintendo expansion and rumors of another coaster opening there is also true, some major construction will take place in Hollywood over the next few years. Could a Donkey Kong rollercoaster be coming to Universal Studios Hollywood? How excited are you about the arrival of Super Nintendo World themed lands in Universal Parks? Let us know in the comments below. Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated, fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal theme parks, themed entertainment, and related pop culture from a consumer perspective. The opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its publishers, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial source of information and has no connection with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other business we can cover.

