



The terminator franchise (which may be in store for another reboot) launched in 1984, and aside from Arnold Schwarzenegger, only one other actor has appeared in the first three terminator movies. That honor belonged to Earl Boen, who played Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, though that role was just one of many he’s racked up over a career that has spanned more than 50 years. Sadly, it was announced that Boen passed away at the age of 81. According to a friend of Earl Boen and his family who spoke with The varietythe actor had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022 and died at his home in Hawaii on Thursday, January 5. Boen is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Ruby, and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin. Born August 8, 1941, Earl Boen began his acting career doing theater from 1965 to 1976, then he moved to Hollywood. Prior to The Terminatorin 1984 he starred in classic shows like wonder woman, Lou Grant, The Jeffersons, The Dukes of Hazard, MASH POTATOES, company of three and fantasy island. He also relapsed on It’s a life, Benson and Mom’s family. On the film front however, it was his time as Dr. Peter Silberman for which he is arguably best known. In The TerminatorSilberman was the criminal psychologist who was brought in to interview Kyle Reese, and he didn’t believe the man’s claim that he was sent back in time to an apocalyptic future triggered by Judgment Day in 1997. As Silberman briefly passed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 at the police station, he was gone before the antagonist ransacked the building in an attempt to kill Kyle and Sarah Conner. Then in Terminator 2, Peter Silberman was seen in charge of Pescadero State Hospital, where Sarah was living as an inmate. As with Kyle Reese, he didn’t believe his claims about Skynet and these robotic assassins, but later in the film he saw both the T-1000 and the benevolent T-800 in action, with the former coming to kill Sarah and the latter coming to her rescue with her son, John. Finally, in Terminator 3Peter Silberman, now a trauma counselor, spoke briefly with Kate Brewster after his own encounter with a T-800 model, sharing with her what had happened to her more than a decade earlier. Along with these three terminator film appearances, Earl Boen also made an uncredited appearance as Peter Silberman in the T2-3D: Time Battle attraction at Universal Studios. Archive footage of Boen as Silberman was included in the 2019s Terminator: Dark Fateand Bruce Davison played the character in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles Season 1. Apart from his time in the terminator franchise, Earl Boen’s other notable live appearances included The Law and Harry McGraw, LA Law, Seinfeld, Family matters, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and The west wing. He was also an accomplished voice actor, lending his talents to animated shows like the critically acclaimed movie Batman: The Animated Series, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Clifford the big red dog, Kim possible and Justice Leagueas well as many video games, including World of Warcraft payments. We at CinemaBlend offer our condolences to Earl Boen’s family and friends at this time of bereavement. He will be missed by both terminator fans and everyone who knew his work.

