wyllie: Wyllie Longmore dies aged 82; Everything you need to know about ‘Coronation Street,’ the ‘Love Actually’ actor





Wyllie Longmore died of complications from cancer. He was 82 years old. Wyllie Longmore’s daughter has confirmed the news of his disappearance. In a statement, Longmore’s daughter said her father died on Wednesday. Although Longmore was suffering from cancer, he died peacefully with his wife by his side. Who was Wyllie Longmore?

Wyllie Longmore was born in Jamaica. However, he moved to the UK in 1961. Longmore was best known for his portrayal of Dr McKinnon on the ITV soap opera 'Coronation Street'. Longmore made her Coronation Street debut in 1992. He also starred in "Love Actually" alongside Hugh Grant. Statement from Wyllie Longmore's daughter Longmore's daughter, Jessica, wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook.



"Those of you who know me know that I am not subject to public announcements on social media, but I know that my father's influence goes far beyond our family, so I wanted to share this news with y'all," Jessica shared on Facebook. . "Please do not hesitate to share this news in your networks. I will post information in due course on the quiet funeral we have planned and the celebratory event in his life and career, which will come later. late. Wyllie was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and he will be dearly missed," she wrote. FAQs: Where was Wyllie Longmore born?

Jamaica. Why was Wyllie Longmore the best known?

Wyllie Longmore was best known for his portrayal in “Coronation Street” and “Love Actually.”

