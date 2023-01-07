Entertainment
wyllie: Wyllie Longmore dies aged 82; Everything you need to know about ‘Coronation Street,’ the ‘Love Actually’ actor
In a statement, Longmore’s daughter said her father died on Wednesday. Although Longmore was suffering from cancer, he died peacefully with his wife by his side.
Who was Wyllie Longmore?
Wyllie Longmore was born in Jamaica. However, he moved to the UK in 1961.
Longmore was best known for his portrayal of Dr McKinnon on the ITV soap opera ‘Coronation Street’. Longmore made her Coronation Street debut in 1992.
He also starred in “Love Actually” alongside Hugh Grant.
Statement from Wyllie Longmore’s daughter
Longmore’s daughter, Jessica, wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook.
ITV’s new streaming service ITVX is here: cost, subscription and more
ITV’s new streaming service ITVX is here: cost, subscription and more
What can you stream on ITVX?
What’s on the platform?
“Those of you who know me know that I am not subject to public announcements on social media, but I know that my father’s influence goes far beyond our family, so I wanted to share this news with y’all,” Jessica shared on Facebook. .
“Please do not hesitate to share this news in your networks. I will post information in due course on the quiet funeral we have planned and the celebratory event in his life and career, which will come later. late. Wyllie was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and he will be dearly missed,” she wrote.
FAQs:
- Where was Wyllie Longmore born?
Jamaica.
- Why was Wyllie Longmore the best known?
Wyllie Longmore was best known for his portrayal in “Coronation Street” and “Love Actually.”
Disclaimer Statement: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/uk/wyllie-longmore-dies-at-age-of-82-all-you-need-to-know-about-coronation-street-love-actually-actor/articleshow/96800215.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- wyllie: Wyllie Longmore dies aged 82; Everything you need to know about ‘Coronation Street,’ the ‘Love Actually’ actor
- 3M Innovations in Full Display at CES, World’s Largest Annual Tech Event
- Cambodia: Events marking Victory Day will take place across the country on January 7
- PAK vs NZ: He came in like he was Imran Khan, says Naseem Shah on partnership with Abrar Ahmed
- Terminator actor Earl Boen dies at 81
- Andrey Rublev teaches Adelaide 2 Path | ATP tour
- Pants that are too long aren’t just for Schlumpy dads anymore. How to wear them in style.
- Governments need basic technology to solve NHS challenges
- Could these cave signs be the earliest form of writing? | Smart news
- Iran executes 2 more men arrested amid nationwide protestsExBulletin
- Take a Peek at the Award-Winning Samsung Electronics C-Lab on the Global Stage – Samsung Global Newsroom
- UK Brain Drain – And Countries Trying To Seduce Talent