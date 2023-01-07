MCU Ghost Rider Actor Reveals If He Would Return After Agents of SHIELD





Gabriel Luna, the actor behind Agents of SHIELDs Ghost Rider, has revealed if he is returning to his superpowered role. Luna’s version of the character, Robbie Reyes, who appeared in ten episodes of SHIELD’s fourth season, has been hailed as some of the best work the show has ever done in its seven seasons. Even the CGI was incredibly impressive. However, since his last appearance on the show in 2017, it’s unclear whether Luna’s flamboyant hero will return or not. But would the actor do it if the opportunity arose? Will Diego Luna be the Ghost Rider again? wonder In an interview with Comicbook.comwhile promoting HBO The last of usGabriel Luna opened up about his previous role as Ghost Rider in Agents of SHIELDthe fourth season and if he ever returns for more. Luna admitted that “there is certainly a lot more to say” with the character and how “[he’d] be absolutely happy to continue :” “You know, I think the way we left it…I definitely think there’s a lot more to say. I loved the response. Everyone loved Robbie and they loved the character…and if we just did those ten episodes and nothing else, I would feel very complete with what we were able to do. Getting the character out there, showing people a Mexican-American hero the first on TV, I believe. I know it’s said a lot but I think people forget 2016 when we did that with Robbie. But he’s a wonderful character and I love him. I would absolutely love to continue.” The actor highlighted how Robbie Reyes has “become a pretty big piece in Marvel publishing”, and that he “absolutely deserves [to come back]:” “There’s so many places you can go because in the comics he became an Avenger and he’s now the All-Rider (a Ghost Rider with no limits), which is pretty awesome when you think about it. .. he’s become a pretty big piece in Marvel publishing, so if he were to show up again, he absolutely deserves it. Whether it’s me or not.” Ghost Rider’s future in the MCU It’s a shame there hasn’t been a concrete update for Ghost Rider and its future. Rumors of a Ghost Rider project in development at Marvel Studios have been circulating since 2020. Last year, rumors indicated that the company had already entered into talks with a new actor (not Luna) for the role. Many thought it might be someone like Norman Reedus, who campaigned for the role. Big star Ryan Gosling has even already admitted his interest in taking on the likely part of Johnny Blaze’s incarnation instead of Robbie Reyes. Last May, according to rumors, the character would have appeared in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madnesswhich obviously never happened. Even if fans don’t get a Ghost Rider project anytime soon, hopefully Gabriel Luna’s (or even Nicholas Cage’s) version of the character will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, at least. Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

