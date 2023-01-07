Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna is ready for his MCU debut





Gabriel Luna is set to return as Ghost Rider in the MCU Gabriel Luna, former agent of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, is set to reprise his role as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider in the mainstream MCU.



Agents of SHIELD Alum Gabriel Luna, who played Roberto “Robbie” Reyes/Ghost Rider on the MCU-adjacent ABC show, is ready to once again don his leathers and embody the spirit of vengeance, should Marvel Studios ever call.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Luna was asked if he was open to reprising his role as Ghost Rider in the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe. “You know, I think the way we left it…I definitely think there’s a lot more to say,” the actor replied. “I loved the response. Everyone loved Robbie and they loved the character. And if we just did those ten episodes and nothing else, I would feel very complete with what we were able to do. realizing the character, showing people a Mexican-American hero – the first on TV, I think. I know that’s been said a lot, but I think people forget 2016 when we did that with Robbie. But it’s he’s a wonderful character and I love him. I would absolutely love to be happy to continue.” RELATED: Jameela Jamil Hopes to Bring a More Comic Book-Accurate Titania to the MCU

Could Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider Get One Last Ride? As for where he’d like to see Robbie’s story go in case Marvel Studios decides to bring back this version of Ghost Rider, Luna cited the character’s recent exploits in the company’s comic book universe. . “There’s so many places you can go because in the comics he became an Avenger and he’s now the All-Rider, which is pretty awesome when you think about it,” the actor said. “He’s become a pretty big piece in Marvel publishing, so if he were to reappear, he absolutely deserves it. Whether it’s me or not.” Produced by the defunct Marvel Television, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD premiered on ABC in 2013, apparently as part of the MCU. Luna joined the show’s cast as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider for its fourth season, which ran from 2016 to 2017. (Before that, Nicolas Cage starred as Johnny Blaze, possibly the most famous incarnation of Ghost Rider, in Sony’s 2007 standalone film. ghost rider and its 2012 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.) Luna was set to reprise her role in a ghost rider spin-off series for Hulu, though plans fell through. RELATED: 1950s Classic Monster! Lands Remake From Werewolf by Night Director Agents of SHIELD would seem to be mainstream MCU canon, having even featured movie heavyweights like Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Hayley Atwell as Agent Carter. However, like all Marvel Television productions, the ABC series was largely left to its own devices in terms of story and continuity, especially towards the end, leaving open the debate as to whether Marvel Studios always considers it canon. Notably, after Marvel Television shut down, Marvel Studios began producing its own small-screen content within the MCU for Disney+. That said, Luna reprising his role as Robbie Reyes in a future MCU project wouldn’t be unprecedented. After all, plenty of other pre-Disney+Marvel TV stars have reprized their respective roles in Marvel Studios productions as of late. For example Anson Mount – who portrayed Black Bolt in the short-lived ABC series Marvel’s Inhumans – returned to play an alternate version of the character for a similar cameo appearance in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. RELATED: Daredevil Star Says Born Again Series Won’t Necessarily Follow Frank Miller’s Story Perhaps most famous, Charlie Cox – star of the Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil — reprized his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the film Spider-Man: No Coming Home and the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Lawyer. Cox’s daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio also reprized his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Disney+ series Hawk Eye. Following these proverbial resurrections, Marvel Studios has big plans for Cox and D’Onofrio, including a new Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again. Whether or not Luna gets the chance to reprise the role of Robbie Reyes, MCU fans have been eagerly waiting to hear when Marvel Studios plans to bring Ghost Rider back into the fold. While some would certainly love to see Luna’s Robbie make a return, others have expressed their desire to see Johnny Blaze properly join the MCU after his own brief appearance in Agents of SHIELD. On that note, The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus certainly seems determined to become the MCU’s spirit of vengeance (although he’s not the only one). It’s worth noting, however, that in the Marvel Comics Universe, multiple Ghost Riders – including Robbie and Johnny – have been active at the same time. Source: ComicBook.com

