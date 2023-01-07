Anant Nag Goes ‘All Out’ to SRK and Deepika, Slams Bollywood for Promoting ‘Nudity’





Veteran Kannada film actor Anant Nag recently slammed Bollywood and the Pathaan team for hurting people’s feelings. Asked the Indian censor board to take serious action against the film. Anant Nag slams SRK and Deepika Legendary actor and veteran of the Kannada film industry, Anant Nag, who has appeared in over 270 films, is a gem for the people of Karnataka. He has spent more than 5 decades in theater and film production and brought a good reputation to the sandalwood industry. He has also worked in out-of-state cinemas and made some memorable Bollywood films as well. Nonetheless, the 74-year-old was recently asked about the ongoing controversy with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. She was asked to talk about the recent row that’s been going on over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini appearance in the song “Besharam Rang.” The controversial bikini outfit Responding to the question, Anant Nag slammed top Bollywood filmmakers for showing women in a shameless way. “Showing women in this way is not part of our Indian culture. If the censorship team had done their job, this wouldn’t have happened in the first place,” Anant Nag said. “Forget movies, watch OTT content, they show all kinds of nasty and offensive things. Everything (nudity) is shown openly and no one is there to stop it. They say science has advanced so they show such things on the platform. Furthermore, the veteran actor has advised the Indian Censorship Board (Central Film Certification Board) to take action against such content. “Indian cinema should stop this nudity content on big and small screens. Showing things against our culture and traditions will definitely cause conflict between people,” he concludes. Several Pathaan cut scenes SRK and Deepika Padukones Pathaan made headlines for many reasons. After the release of their debut song, Besharam Rang, the film sparked controversy after some of the audience got worried about Deepikas’ orange bikini in the song. According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested numerous cuts to the film. However, Deepika’s controversial orange outfit will continue to be part of the action movie. After numerous cuts, Pathaan received over 10 cuts, including the cut of some of the song’s sultry moves. Some of the edited dialogue apparently includes Langde Lulle to Toote Foote, Ashok Chakra to Veer Puraskar, ex-KGB with ex-SBU, and Ms. Bharatmata with Hamari Bharatmata. However, the song and outfit remain unchanged. A few revisions to the plans were advised, but overall the outfit gets a pass from the CBFC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metrosaga.com/anant-nag-goes-all-out-at-srk-and-deepika-slams-bollywood-for-promoting-nudity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos