Will Bollywood score big at the box office in 2023?

Thanks to the inclusion of the Internet driven by Reliance Jio, the pandemic and the emergence of streaming platforms, Bollywood today can be segmented into two broad categories.

One, traditional big cinema, or the Box Office, as many define it. This is where every Friday, a production house or an artist writes a new chapter in history or becomes one.

Of them, on-demand platforms, with releases throughout the week, with new sequels and seasons every month, and with endless possibilities.

Compared to the pre-pandemic era, the past two years have seen a string of box office failures. Movies and artists who were once able to ring the cash registers are now flowing without a trace.

Commercial artists, including remakes from the Telugu and Tamil film industries, where one was supposed to let go of the rational and the logical, are now firmly rejected. Themes, directors, and artists that resonated with audiences before now open up from scratch.

However, the sinking frenzy is not an indicator of the failure of the industry as a whole.

Instead, producers and other corporate production houses have the final say, as they have another avenue to explore, on-demand platforms.

Companies like Netflix, Disney, Sony and Amazon, eager to conquer the Indian market, support many producers and artists. Once a Box Office darling, these production houses have now found solace in the inflated costs borne by streaming platforms.

The examples are numerous. Alia Bhatts darlings reached Netflix’s quarterly financial publication to be one of the most-watched movies on the platform. It was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment owned by Shahrukh Khan.

Rocket Boys on Sony Liv, one of the most critically acclaimed series of 2022, was produced by Emmay Entertainment. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter was directed by Neeraj Pandey, another renowned name in the Box Office universe.

Result ; the actors were collapsing, not the industry.

Ever since 2019, when Bollywood was oblivious to streaming and unhindered by the pandemic, producers have been talking about inflated actor fees of up to Rs 135 crore.

This phenomenon has continued throughout the pandemic, leaving some producers wondering at an annual roundtable how someone with an opening of Rs 2 crore could demand ten or twenty times the amount of the fee. ?

Why not pay more for the technicians, editors and crew members who improve the quality of the film, many producers have asked.

The price correction in the actor realm has impacted the streaming release.

2022 has been a great year even for Netflix India (CAT, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Qala) which had so far struggled to appease the Indian market.

The past two years combined have been about production houses eager to work on better scripts, better actors (usually overlooked by producers for the Box Office), and carving out a unique space and audience for themselves digitally. The actors are back in the field, but the films and series continue to soar.

The other reason why Bollywood continues to suffer at the box office is competition from Hollywood.

Today, audiences have access to the best series from Apple, Amazon and HBO on their devices. In addition, the most profitable global companies like Top Gun, Thor, Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange, Avatar, Jurassic World, Le Batman and many others were able to move local builds with no problem.

by Disney brahmastra was an outlier, but for some time now, the film industry in Mumbai has been losing out to its western and southern counterparts (KGF, Kantara, Pushpa).

It must be said that the public is not resistant to the idea of ​​going to the cinema, as long as they are promised quality entertainment or a visual feast.

brahmastra and The Kashmir Files are two films that prove it. With producers, directors and audiences who come from very different worlds, both films were able to attract significant attendance in cinemas and were the highest grossing worldwide for Bollywood in 2022.

Some other movies also worked (Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Vikram Veda).

The success of Kantara, KGF, and Pushpa in the North India region proves that audiences are also ready to explore uncharted cinematic territories.

Thus, the challenges for Bollywood businesses are many.

One, to keep up with quality on par with Southern and Western (Hollywood) productions.

Of them, provide an impeccable visual experience, such as the success of brahmastra and the delay of Adipurush to prove.

Three, to focus on stories and scripts and not on bloated celebrities, as the debacle of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh proves.

So what could work for Bollywood in 2023?

To begin, Pathane, coming out on Republic Day weekend would be a huge litmus test for the future of the industry. If Yash Raj and Shahrukh Khan together can’t get a stellar opening on the box office, then the writing is on the wall.

Aside from them, hopes would rest on Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aryan and Salman Khan to reverse the film industry’s monetary fortunes in 2023. However, quite like kantara and Kashmir records, there would be outliers this year too.

When it comes to releases, Bollywood is in a much better position this year than in 2021 or 2022. However, what artists should be aware of is the public sentiment.

Bollywood and its audience have never been so far apart, and that has led to two things. Bollywood representatives over-intellectualize issues they don’t understand and some viewers over-politicize issues that don’t deserve attention in the first place.

Come 2023, and a balance between Bollywood’s economy and public taste might finally be achieved.