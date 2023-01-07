A lion roars on Broadway as the box office reveals the winners | Entertainment News





NEW YORK (AP) It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office at the end of 2022, with eye-popping earnings for popular shows, including a stunning new Broadway record for The Lion King not lifting all the wrestlers. A total of 21 of the 33 available shows crossed the $1 million mark for the week ending Sunday, and The Lion King made history with the biggest earner ever, an astonishing $4,315,000 on nine performances for a 25-year-old show without stars. It took the crown in Hamilton, the first Broadway show to earn $4 million, which it did with eight performances at the end of 2018. But the usual bump was barely evident for other shows like Topdog. /Underdog, grossing just $345,000 from eight shows, and Ohio State Murders, grossing just $312,000 from a half-empty theater despite Audra McDonald’s attendance. The Music Man was close behind with two high powered stars in Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman $3,971,531 over nine shows followed by Wicked with $3,152,679. The best average ticket price went to The Music Man with $285.80, about a dollar more than The Lion King. All but one A Christmas Carol show saw their numbers increase in the week ending Sunday. However, the usual bump was barely evident for Topdog/Underdog, netting just $345,567 over eight shows, and Ohio State Murders grossing only $311,893 from a half-empty theater over nine performances despite Audra McDonald’s attendance. six-time Tony Award winner. A revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy Between Riverside and Crazy featuring rapper Common has grossed just $260,085. Box office numbers had been treacherous for new works even before early holiday closing notices were issued for shows like Almost Famous, KPOP, A Strange Loop and Aint No Mo. opera had previously announced that it would close in 2023 after 35 years. This announcement was met with a spike in tickets. The data is a reminder that Broadway hasn’t fully rebounded from the pandemic, which wiped out live theater for 18 months and dried up its vital tourism. Tom Kirdahy, a veteran producer behind the current star-studded revival of The Piano Lesson and the forthcoming New York, New York, said audiences are returning regularly and could be back to normal by spring. It’s very clear that shopping habits are different, but it’s equally clear that the public is hungry for good work, and I think the challenge is to remind people that New York is actually a safe place and that theaters are safe places, he said. . The 33 shows that aired on Broadway grossed $51,912,862 last week, the biggest seven-day stretch since the last week of 2019, when the box office grossed $55,765,408. The holiday season is particularly difficult for artists and crew members, who are usually asked to organize additional performances. With January and February being among Broadway’s most bitter months, many producers were popping champagne after the latest numbers. The 26-year-old revival of the musical Chicago earned its biggest weekly total with $1,299,404 and The Piano Lesson with Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks became August Wilson’s play the highest-grossing in Broadway history last week. The Lea Michele-directed revival of Funny Girl set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theater with $2,405,901. And the new musical & Juliet broke the box office record at the Stephen Sondheim Theater, grossing $1,639,788 for nine performances. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child broke the house record at the Lyric Theater, grossing $2,671,191 for its eight-running week.

