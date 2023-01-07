Veteran actor Earl Boen, who played hapless ‘Terminator’ doctor, dies aged 81





Count Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as the ill-fated Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator films, died Thursday in Hawaii, The variety reported. He was 81 years old. Boen had been diagnosed with lung cancer last year, his family told Variety. Boen played a criminal psychologist who was brought in to interview Michael Biehn’s character Kyle Reese in the first Terminator movie. Reese had returned from the future with the aim of killing the Terminator, a cyborg played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a desperate move to save the human race from the machines in James Cameron’s popular 1984 sci-fi film. Boen also appeared in the sequels Terminator 2: Judgment Day when he dismisses the cyborg warning from hero Sarah Connors (Linda Hamilton) and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. He was also in archive footage in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor) confronts Earl Boen’s character, Dr. Peter Silberman, in a scene from “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Actor Robert Patrick, who played the evil cyborg in Terminator 2 (Schwarzenegger was the good guy), hailed Boen on Twitter as a wonderfully gifted actor and good guy. Boen has worked on several other films, television series and video games during his career. His film credits include 9 to 5, Living in Peril, The Prince, Sioux City, Marked for Death, Alien Nation, The Main Event, Naked Gun 33: The Final Insult and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps. Her massive television work included roles in The Streets of San Francisco, Hawaii Five-O, Wonder Woman, Police Woman, Barnaby Jones, and The Dukes of Hazzard. He was also the voice of Mr. Bleakman in Clifford the Big Red Dog, Ghost Pirate LeChuck in the Monkey Island video games, and Charles Rhino Daly in the Batman animated series, among a number of other voice roles. But his signature role will always be Dr. Silberman, a slightly nerdy, well-meaning doc who doesn’t quite understand what’s really going on. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, his daughter Ruby and two grandchildren. I was sorry to see that Earl Boen passed away at 81. This is one of Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s greatest VFX shots in existence, and Boen’s reaction as Dr. Silberman is absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/fG17cmxqrr —Kriegler (@Kriegler007) January 6, 2023 RIP American actor #EarlBoen who sadly passed away at the age of 81. 4 decades of work in television, film and video games have made him a fan favorite. He will be best known for playing Dr. Silberman in three Terminator films. and as the voice of Ghost Pirate LeChuck in the Monkey Island PC games. pic.twitter.com/RtwYD5PTE0 — Chris (@GelNerd) January 6, 2023

