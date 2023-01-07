These would be our Oscar nominations





In addition to Oscar nominees named by our chief film critics Manohla Dargis and AO Scott, five other movie-loving New York Times staff members weighed in on their selections for three of the big awards: Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Actor. (With the exception of the featured choice, the lists are in alphabetical order, with 10 entries for best picture and five for acting categories, as in the official nominations.) These aren’t so much predictions as wishful thinking, and we’ll see when the nominations are announced on January 24 just how much, if at all, we overlap with Academy voters. Stephanie Goodman, editor For Best Film: The Woman King I walked into The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, knowing little beyond the trailer and walked out completely elated. It had crisp action scenes, an edge-of-your-seat plot, and an array of soldier characters that characterize most great war films. But watching women (including the formidable Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and Lashana Lynch) fight and bond was surprisingly moving. (Read our review; rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV+ or other platforms.) After that (cogonad) All the beauty and bloodshed (Laura Poitras) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ryan Coogler) Everything everywhere all at once (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Who (Steven Soderbergh) Life (Oliver Hermanus) Nanny (I like You) No (Jordan Peele) Saint-Omer (Alice Diop)

With its dark, rainy nights and eerie basements, don’t go there, Barbarian, written and directed by Zach Cregger, is the kind of horror movie that makes you think you know exactly where it’s headed. That it shatters those expectations is only part of its dark and delicious appeal. It’s a spooky popcorn movie that’s also engaged in thoughtful conversation with the audience. (Read our review and look on HBO Max.) After Sun (Charlotte Wells) The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh) Criminal Emily (John Patton Ford) Everything everywhere all at once (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg) Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Rian Johnson) No (Jordan Peele) Pleasure (Ninja Thyberg) Tr (Todd Field)

Jason M. Bailey, Editor For the best image: Aftersun

Having a young daughter may make me sensitive to the formative years depicted in Aftersun, Little Mom and The Florida Project, but these family close-ups deserve a wider audience. After all, we were all once young daughters or sons. By superimposing innocuous scenes of harrowing vacations frolicking by the pool, Charlotte Wells, who worries in the hotel room, delivers a stunning first feature. That his cinema never gets old. (Read our review; buy it on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV+ or other platforms.) The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh) Catherine called Birdy (Lena Dunham) Decision to leave (Park Chan-wook) Everything everywhere all at once (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Event (Audrey Diwan) Who (Steven Soderbergh) Resurrection (Andrew Semans) Tr (Todd Field) turn red (Domee Shi) Jason Farago, General Spokesperson For Best Actress: Guslagie Malanda, St. Omer

Alice Diops’ meticulous courtroom drama an investigation into motherhood, migration, and the discrepancies between legal and psychological truth is the smartest film of the year. But Saint Omer has both a heart and a brain. In the role of Laurence, a Senegalese philosophy student tried in France for the murder of her daughter, Guslagie Malanda delivers a spectacle as cathartic as any Greek tragedian: so precise, so hard, so mastered in his torments as a crime monstrous opens onto unfathomable depths. (Surprisingly, this is only Malanda’s second film; she’s best known in Paris as a contemporary art curator.) In the dock at Saint Omer, she makes inscrutability a moral injunction: probing our societies and our souls in all their violence and grace. Alina Khan, joyland Vicky Krieps, Corset miserly diamond, The Desperate African Tang Wei, Decision to leave Andrew LaVallee, Arts and Entertainment Editor Best Actor: Daniel Radcliffe, Bizarre: The Al Yankovic Story

There’s been so much talk over the past year about how weak the Best Actor of 2023 category is, but maybe that would change if we thought it over and looked deeper. Bizarre, the only sporadically true story from pop parody genius Al Yankovic, isn’t eligible for the Oscars because it wasn’t released theatrically, but show me a performance that’s more engaging, passionate, surprisingly heartbreaking and entertaining than Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al. I’m ready to die on this hill. (Watch it on Year.) Nicholas Cage, The unbearable weight of massive talent Diego Calva, Babylon Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick Park Hae-il, Decision to leave

