Watch! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lower popcorn prices in cinemas





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Mumbai where he met Bollywood celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kailash Kher and Sonu Nigam. Adityanath held a meeting with each of them and gave grants to the filmmakers to come and shoot their films in the state of UP. As Suniel Shetty asked the CM to help stop the Boycott Bollywood trend, Jackie Shroff was seen welcoming the Chief Minister in his signature style and urging him to lower popcorn prices in theaters movie theater. In a viral video, Jackie Shroff can be seen rising from her seat to welcome CM Yogi Adityanath. He says: Welcome to Mumbai, Kabhi bhi ghar ka khana chaiye toh hukum karna, Mil jayega (If you ever want homemade food, let me know and I will send it to you). Please reduce the price of popcorn sir. At the theatre, they charge Rs 500 for popcorn. We make movies, but what’s the point if no one comes to see the movie? Jackie added. Jackie Shroff shared a photo of himself with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter. It was nice to meet @myogiadityanath Ji today with @SubhashGhai1 ji and my friends @SunielVShetty and @rahulmittra13 and learn about UP film policy and film city. My best wishes!” he wrote in the caption. Singer Kailash Kher also shared some photos of him and Sonu Nigam meeting the CM. In the caption he wrote, After taping me and SonuNigam Ji met with worthy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh @myogiadityanath @myogioffice and prominent figures in the film industry. The topic of discussion was that as many people as possible should come and film their art in Uttar Pradesh. During his visit, Adityanath also met filmmakers Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Manmohan Shetty, Om Raut, Rajkumar Santoshi, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and Rajpal Yadav. Also read: ‘I don’t want to be kicked out by injury’: Sania Mirza confirms retirement from tennis after WTA 1000 event in Dubai Also Read: Shah Rukh Khans Meer Foundation donates money to mother of Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh

