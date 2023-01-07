The shadow of “Boycott Bollywood” hangs over “Pathaan”

On January 6 this year, the Federation of Cinema Employees of West India (FWICE) issued a press release condemning the current trend of boycotting Bollywood and calling for immediate protection against “hooliganism in theaters and threats against producers”.

According to the statement, “these tendencies are influenced by those who believe in hatred and who do not support peace, harmony and unity.” He further stated that people have stormed into cinemas, threatened audiences and forcibly evacuated cinemas and that while FWICE “appreciates people who boycott films for their fair and reasonable objections, this indiscriminate boycott of films by Bollywood will not be accepted and allowed at any cost. . It should end somewhere.”

The federation urged the government to “step in and stop” the “Bollywood boycott trend”, which has gathered pace on Twitter and other social media platforms late, starting with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chadha which came out last year. But, for the moment, it mainly aims Pathane, an upcoming film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Since the release of his first song, Rank Besharamon December 12, the film garnered hatred from those who took offense to multiple aspects, from the saffron color of Padukone’s bikini to the lyrics of the choreography saying that the film hurts Hindu feelings on different levels.

Soon after, boycott Pathane started trending and tweets urging “Hindus to boycott Pathaan” started doing the rounds. The controversy quickly took on a common color, with many calling the song and choreography “anti-Indian” and “against Hindu cultural mores”.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022 which was timely as his film was facing boycott calls on Twitter. Without mentioning PathaneKhan addressed shortsightedness on social media and said “Social media is often driven by a certain shortsightedness that limits human nature to its lowest self. And somewhere in there is negativity. increases the consumption of social media and thus increases its commercial value as such lawsuits lock up the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.

Those who have been following the matter closely say that it is people’s angst against the entire Hindi film industry that is the culprit for such hatred spewed against Bollywood films later. “Last year, if you notice, Bollywood failed to give a single good movie that can be worth the money spent on a ticket at the box office and people are extremely angry. These trends are a result of that. “, says Kalpana Swamy. , founder of jukebox Nostalgiaana, and an industry insider who worked as a PR consultant in Bollywood for over a decade. “But, adding to the real public angst, it is the right-wing anger that is being spewed on Khan and his crew in the name of the film being anti-Hindu. This staining of saffronization in pursuit of creativity by the brigade Hindutva is concerning,” adds Swamy.

Barely fifteen days before the release of Pathane, Shah Rukh Khan finds himself under enormous pressure to ward off any negativity surrounding his film. It’s important that the film does well, because none of his recent films have been successful. The list includes, Zero, jab harry met sejal, Raees, all of which were films made with very high budgets. “If the content of the film is good, no force can taint its success,” says Jaideep Pandey, freelance entertainment journalist.

The kind of hate seen on Twitter against Bollywood movies has flipped the phrase, all publicity is good publicity, upside down, director Onir says in an interview with THE WEEK. “I’m sure it’s the job of the unemployed people who are being paid to do it, because otherwise this boycott of Bollywood films just doesn’t make sense. They are instilling fear among an audience that has otherwise been so secular as we don’t mind having a Salman Khan like Karan and Shah Rukh Khan like Arjun in Karan Arjun, one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. Why are these people sowing the seeds of division and hatred? asks Onir. “All in all, we hope the film holds its own despite all the negativity surrounding it and that the film’s strong and interesting content offers enough reason for people to consume it,” adds the director.

If the boycott culture persists for too long, filmmakers fear it will eat away at the business and take a big hit to profits. “The fact is that this culture of boycott will deter brands from investing in movies and that will mean a blow to revenue and profits. That, in turn, would mean a restriction of creative freedom in cinema. which will not be good news for India,” a Bollywood film producer said on condition of anonymity.