Bollywood singer Yatin Sangoi is constantly on the lookout for new

Mumbai: Being stuck in one place is the worst thing that can happen to someone. Famous Bollywood singer Yatin Sangoi, who has been singing professionally for over three decades, constantly believes in doing something new all the time.

Having lent his vocals to numerous hits, Yatin has carved out a special place for himself in the music industry over the years. A software engineer by profession, Yatin rose to prominence when he won the popular reality show Star Yaar Kalakaar. He won the Antakshari show hosted by actor Anu Kapoor and was Saregama runner-up and Bollywood Ka Boss runner-up.

“Doing the same thing over and over again makes you better, but it also means you limit yourself to that. Singing was a passion for me since childhood and I’m lucky to have been able to make it my career. But even in my singing, I always tried to do new and different things rather than doing the same thing. Performing on different reality TV shows and singing songs from different genres helped me test my limits. creative and expanding my repertoire,” said Yatin, who was born and raised in Mumbai.

He is the creator of Gujarati Spiderman Veer Karolio Jalawalo, the most viral video in Gujarati language, as well as the founder of the very first iPad group in India.

Yatin has also expanded her creativity to new things beyond music and singing. He is the founder of U-Turn and was behind the What The Fart competition, the first global competition of its kind held in Surat just before the Covid pandemic. He has also contributed to social causes, in particular raising awareness of the threat of plastic pollution and how plastic consumption can be reduced by adopting environmentally friendly alternatives.