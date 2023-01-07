In the middle of Pathaan Row, FWICE urges government protection against ‘Bollywood boycott’ trend, says it ‘has affected producers and thousands of workers working for films’





Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, full of drama and action directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and will have John Abraham as the antagonist. It features an undercover police officer and a drug lord. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani worked on his music. It will be published in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. The latest news from Bollywood is that FWICE has filed for protection against the Boycott Bollywood trend amid outrage over Deepika's attire in Pathaan. Bajrang Dal allegedly vandalized the mall in Ahmedabad after the CBFC issued the certification. FWIC said it affected the lives of many people working in the industry. "The recent trend of #Boycott Bollywood has affected producers and thousands of workers working for films and it has been seriously noted by FWICE as it has raised a major survival situation for ordinary workers, technicians and artists who are earn their daily bread from this industry," FWICE said as it appealed for government protection. "A film is made with passion and a dream of success. However, these dawning dreams are shattered by such tendencies which are often influenced by people who believe in hatred and those who do not support peace, harmony and unity. People stormed into theaters, threatened audiences and forcibly evacuated halls. There have been threats against the producers and the main actors/actresses. They are abused on social media platforms with dirty/vulgar language," he added. Without taking the name of the film, he added: "We strongly condemn these acts and the boycott of any film which is already certified by the last cell of the film authorities which is the CBFC. Getting a film certified by the CBFC is in itself a feat as the film and the filmmakers go through the entire certification process. Film protesters should therefore follow the right path and report their grievances against the film to the CBFC and other government authorities rather than blindly proposing such a destructive trend to blatantly boycott the entire industry. The statement read, "FWICE strongly supports producers who create films and generate jobs for thousands of people and help them earn a living and survive with dignity. We urge the government to intervene in this matter and end this trend of boycotting Bollywood. »





