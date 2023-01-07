Entertainment
Best actor ‘shamelessly’ accused of ‘harassing’ Indian team cricketer
Supporters of Indian team wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant have accused Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela of harassing the cricketer after he shared a picture from the Mumbai hospital where he is currently being treated.
Earlier this week, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and posted a picture of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai where Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment following a horrific car crash in his native state of Uttarakhand on December 30.
Urvashi Rautelas’ post sparked a flurry of reactions from Rishabh Pants fans, who seemed miffed by his latest actions regarding left-handed dough.
It is moral harassment. If a man did this, he would either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary named after him, a Rishabh Pant admirer wrote on Twitter.
If you think this is absolutely sick and Urvashi Rautela finally needs to be called out for this, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi, another added.
An absolutely selfless man not spared even in his worst state of health
BUT
No men’s commission to peruse
The Minister of Sports will not dare to intervene
Feminists will not organize collective outrage
No law against harassment of a man by a woman
You are sick @UrvashiRautelapic.twitter.com/OndPRZ7Zln
Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 5, 2023
Such cheap stuff for fame. He is not well went through a major accident. This is no longer entertainment, this is mental harassment!#RishabhPant#UrvashiRautelapic.twitter.com/R3VzCKAxb0
Tanay (@tanay_chawda1) January 5, 2023
She is so hungry for attention. Even though she’s so beautiful she does little things
Shashank (@ShashankPujar19) January 5, 2023
I have never seen such a shameless woman just using Rishabh pant name to get attention and engage.#urvashirautelapic.twitter.com/JkseL6ZMnI
Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 6, 2023
In India, men have no recourse against obsessed women
It’s not FUNNY anymore @UrvashiRautela#RishabhPantAccident#RishabhPant#UrvashiRautela#VoiceForMenpic.twitter.com/3io71nPSl3
Voice For Men India (@voiceformenind) January 6, 2023
However, this is not the first time Urvashi Rautela has attempted to hit Rishabh Pant as he knows the cricketer is recovering from a near-fatal car crash.
Just hours after the 25-year-old crash, the Bollywood starlet wrote on Twitter, I pray for you and your family’s well-being. Although she didn’t mention Rishabh Pants’ name, netizens believed she was indirectly going after the Indian cricketer star.
Some even called Urvashi Rautela shameless, saying she seemed obsessed with Rishabh Pant and that’s why she always tried to find fault in the southpaw even at a time when he was in the hospital.
Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been romantically involved in the past with several reports in Indian media claiming that the young left-handed drummer was dating the Sanam Re actress at some point.
The couple were even clicked to enjoy parties and attend events together in public besides going out on dates to popular restaurants in 2018, but a year later Rishabh Pant made her relationship with Isha Negi Insta official. , sharing a photo of Isha and him on the wide popular photo and video sharing app.
Since then, Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have often attacked each other indirectly, with the model-turned-movie-star even calling Chhotu bhaiya in one of her posts.
After calling Rishabh Pant a Chhotu bhaiya, the southpaw hit back at him saying that some people lie in interviews just for low popularity.
The Indian batters’ explosive post came after Urvashi Rautela made a shocking claim about a Mr. RP waiting for her in the hotel lobby while she was away for film shoots.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has undergone knee ligament surgery and is currently under observation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Rishabh Pant successfully underwent knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further action and rehabilitation measures will be advised by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and monitored by BCCI sports science and medicine team, a BCCI official told Indian media.
The southpaw suffered a near-fatal accident late last month while on his way to visit his mother in Uttarakhands Roorkee. According to eyewitness accounts, Rishabh Pant crashed his vehicle into a road divider. He miraculously avoided life-threatening injuries despite the fire in his Mercedes Benz.
The accident came days after propelling India to a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the Test series in the neighboring country.
In the process, Rishabh Pant joined a select group of Indian wicket-keepers, including former captain MS Dhoni, to make 4,000 runs in international cricket.
Widely regarded as the best wicket-keeper hitter in Tests, Rishabh Pant scored 2,169 runs in 54 innings for white, including five centuries and 10 half centuries. He has a blistering 73.10 strike rate and 43.48 average in the game’s longest format.
The southpaw was airlifted to Mumbai from Dehraduns Max Hospital on Wednesday after BCCI released a statement that the cricketer will need specialist medical treatment to heal the two torn ligaments in his knee.
The Indian Cricket Board has further stated that Rishabh Pant will be personally monitored by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head of Sports Medicine Center and Director of Arthroscopy and Shoulder Department at Mumbai Hospital.
Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for the ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation, BCCI said.
The Council will do all it can to help and expedite Rishabh’s recovery process and provide him with all the support he needs during this time, the official statement added.
