STOMP closes after 29 years of running in New YorkExBulletin

The choreographic clink of trash can lids, thud of boot heels and rustle of brooms that have been synonymous with the downtown New York performing arts scene for nearly three decades come to an end this week . Its last performance is Sunday.

“Twenty-nine years is a long time to sustain a race”, crush said co-producer and general manager Richard Frankel. “Overseas tourists have become a big part of our audience and they really haven’t been back to New York since COVID. It’s been tough. We’re just not selling enough tickets.”

But that doesn’t mean crush goes away. During his run he became an international phenomenon, playing in 45 countries. Its performers have made appearances on sesame street and the 2012 Olympics. It was spoofed on The simpsons. And he pushed several companies up to six at a time.

Although the long London production of crush closed in 2018, the producers said the North American and European tours are still doing good business and will continue for the foreseeable future. “We just did a sold-out five-week tour in Paris,” said crush co-founder Steve McNicholas.

From the street to the periphery

crush, which is wordless, has its roots in the UK street performance scene of the 1980s. McNicholas, along with co-creator Luke Cresswell, used their bodies and everyday objects to demonstrate the power of rhythm; when they presented their performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1991, it caught the attention of producers. Tours of Australia and Canada followed.

When Frankel and his partners saw crush in Toronto two years later, they decided to find him a home in New York at the 347-seat Orpheum Theatre.

“crush is a group of street performers who bang stuff. It really captured the East Village sensibility of the 1990s,” producer Frankel said.

Co-founder McNicholas said New York was the heart of the STOMP universe. The city not only hosted nearly 11,500 performances of the show, it’s also where the company held most of its auditions. A company spokesperson said the future location of the company’s touring auditions is yet to be determined.

Any show that’s been around for almost three decades and few of them have artists and production staff who come over time to see the cast as a family. This is literally the case for Fiona Mills, who has been with the business for over 30 years. As a longtime performer with crush and coach, she first met her husband Jason Mills when she auditioned for him in the mid-1990s. She is devastated by the closure of the New York production.

“I feel like someone just cut off my arm,” she said. “Like part of my identity has just been taken away.”

Over the years, the show has gathered super-fans, and they feel deprived as well. New York-based songwriter and music producer Bowlegged Lou, for that’s his stage name, said he’s seen the show 225 times since the late 1990s.

“It’s been a staple in New York for so long, the downtown equivalent of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Central Park,” he said.

But he is still delighted to see it one last time: Sunday’s final will be his 226th performance. “After that,” he said, “I’ll have to see the show on tour.”