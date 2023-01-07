WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after a misconduct investigation. : NPR







. Jessica Hill/AP

Jessica Hill/AP Vince McMahon joins WWE’s board of directors several months after retiring from the sports entertainment company amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. WWE said Friday that McMahon, WWE’s founder and majority shareholder, would return as executive chairman. He also announced a reshuffle of the board of directors. Shares jumped more than 22%. McMahon retired as Chairman and CEO of WWE in July. He had temporarily resigned from his post a month earlier. The Wall Street Journal reported over the summer that McMahon had agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. The Stamford, Connecticut company said on Friday it would review “all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” There have been rumors that WWE may be interested in selling the organization to another entertainment company. McMahon appeared to address that possibility in a letter to the board, dated Dec. 20 but released Friday. “I believe WWE has a unique opportunity at this critical juncture to maximize value for its shareholders and all other stakeholders,” McMahon wrote. “Specifically, given the rapidly changing media landscape in which more and more companies seek to own the intellectual property offered on their streaming platforms, I firmly believe that the best thing to do for all shareholders of the WWE and other stakeholders is to undertake a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.” The company said in early November that an investigation into a special committee formed to look into allegations of misconduct had been completed and the committee had been disbanded. On Friday, the company did not immediately return inquiries from The Associated Press asking for details of that committee’s findings. It was reported at the time that the company was implementing some of the committee’s suggestions. McMahon’s return coincides with the airing of some of WWE’s biggest premium live events of the year. The Royal Rumble takes place this month in Texas, while Wrestlemania, a two-day event, begins in April. McMahon said in a prepared statement that he does not intend his return to impact the roles, duties or responsibilities of WWE’s existing management team. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is co-CEO, along with Nick Khan. McMahon’s son-in-law, Paul Levesque, who wrestled as Triple H, serves as content director. McMahon controlled the majority of the company’s stock even after his retirement, empowering him to engineer a reshuffle of the board upon his return. Three board members, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler, were ousted to make way for McMahon and two other board members, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. Vince McMahon has been one of WWE’s most recognizable faces for decades. When he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982, wrestling matches were held in small venues and appeared on local cable channels. WWE matches are now played in professional sports stadiums and the company has a large overseas audience. The organization underwent a seismic transformation under McMahon with events like WrestleMania, a premium live production that draws millions of devout viewers. Revenues in 2021 topped $1 billion for the first time, and the company landed television deals with Fox and NBCUniversal. It announced a multi-year expansion of its original programming partnership with A&E in May 2022. WWE stars have become crossover sensations including Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena.

