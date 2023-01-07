Real Housewives of Salt Lake City actor sentenced to more than six years in prison for telemarketing fraud





CNN

—



Bravos Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jennifer Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for defrauding thousands of victims in a long-running telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly and vulnerable.

Judge Sidney Stein handed down a sentence of 78 months, as well as five years of probation.

Shah, the latest reality personality whose fraud was revealed by his exaggerated fame-seeking lifestyle, had asked for a three-year sentence.

She had faced up to 14 years under sentencing guidelines.

Shah’s defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement on Friday, saying Shah deeply regrets the mistakes she made and is deeply sorry for the people she hurt.

Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just, the statement said. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she becomes a free woman again, she swears to pay her debt to the victims hurt by her mistakes.

Judge Stein called Shah an integral part of the decade-long fraud scheme.

Shah, who wore a camel pantsuit, leopard-print blouse and stilettos, said, his voice cracking: First of all, I’m deeply sorry for what I did. I take full responsibility for my actions and do my best to undo the harm I have caused.

I am so sorry for the agony and significant financial loss that each of you have endured, she said of the victims.

Shah broke down sobbing as she apologized to her husband and two sons, who were present in the crowded courtroom.

Shah, who was arrested in March 2021, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. As part of his guilty plea, Shah agreed to give up $6.5 million and pay up to $9.5 million in restitution to the victims.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Shah to 10 years in prison, writing in a letter that Shah is the most guilty person charged in the case.

On Friday, Stein asked the Shah’s lawyer why the Shah’s written statement said nothing about her concern for the victims of the fraud and pointed out how she had taken steps to hide her fraud, including transferring bank accounts to the Kosovo and Cyprus.

Prosecutor Robert Sobelman said the evidence would be devastating had the case gone to trial. He said Shah showed no remorse towards the victims and his text messages revealed that she laughed with co-conspirators about them, asking if they had ever made a victim stop crying.

Before the sentencing was underway, Shah sat next to her husband, Sharrieff Shah, who shook her hand. Her two sons sat on the other side of her.

About 20 family members and friends of Shahs occupied four rows of seats in the courtroom, which was packed with reporters, fans of the show and others in attendance.

One of his comrades from the reality series was absent from the benches.

Shahs’ attorney said she no longer sells Free Jen or Justice for Jen products on her website and that any proceeds will go towards reimbursing victims.

Shah is the latest star on a reality TV show, where privacy and ostentatious wealth are often exposed, to be accused of wrongdoing.

Teresa Giudice, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy and three counts of fraudulent bankruptcy. She served 11.5 months in prison before being released in 2015.

In June, Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA Chrisley Knows Best were convicted of conspiracy to defraud banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and tax evasion, and last month they were sentenced to federal prison for their convictions.

Shah was arrested in 2021 while Bravo was filming the reality series’ second season, with episodes of the show featuring Shah and her castmates speculating and arguing over her guilt. Shah had, by the time the episodes aired, consistently professed his innocence, going so far as to state in a tagline for the show’s promos that the only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing.

Prosecutors alleged that from 2012 to March 2021, Shah and others sold so-called business services to alleged victims, including website design services to some senior citizens who did not own computers. Sometimes she worked from an office in Manhattan.

While investigations into the telemarketing organization were ongoing and other members of it were arrested, prosecutors say, Shah continued to exploit the fraudulent scheme and took steps to conceal his conduct.

She ordered others to lie, she put businesses and bank accounts in other people’s names, she demanded cash payment, she ordered others to delete text messages and electronic documents, she moved some of its operations overseas and tried to keep computers and other evidence out of the reach of investigators, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing brief.

The defendant, appearing to mock the charges in this case, also claimed that the only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing, prosecutors wrote in the court filing, citing her catchphrase on the TV series- Well done reality.

The Shah’s lawyers asked the judge to ignore his portrayal on the show.

Just as Jen Shah was never a housewife, little is real about her personality and caricature as portrayed by RHOSLC editors, her lawyers wrote in their sentencing brief.

Shah submitted 30 letters of support from her family and friends, none of which were from her current cast members with whom she has had a rocky relationship over the two seasons.

She asked to serve her sentence in federal prison in Bryan, Texas.