‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ stokes a lukewarm cauldron of gothic horror

CNN

After a great start with Interview With the Vampire, AMCs plans to build a cinematic universe around its gothic auteur who casts less charm with Anne Rices Mayfair Witches. Moody, erotic, and reasonably well-paced at first, the series gives diminishing returns over previewed episodes as it slowly unveils another, you’re the chosen single-type plot. The lucky or unlucky child of fate in this case is Rowan (Alexandra Daddario from The White Lotus season 1), a neurosurgeon working at a San Francisco hospital who suddenly discovers she has strange powers that are hard to control. Losing the adoptive mother who raised her, Rowan begins to delve into her past, which leads to New Orleans, glimpses of a comatose biological mother (Annabeth Gish) and strange visions involving a shadowy figure (Boardwalk Empires Jack Huston) seem to invade her dreams. . Throw in centuries-old flashbacks, and Mayfair Witches certainly isn’t lacking in mythology or dense atmosphere, and a decidedly spooky Rosemarys Baby-ish vibe, with a shadowy cabal courting ancient evil. The net effect, however, seems increasingly derivative, with a dash of Witches of Eastwick here, a dash of Dark Shadows and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina there, with perhaps a smidge of X-Men (all that mastery of your powers stuff) as a garnish. Daddario is rightly troubled by the strange world she has fallen into and the birthright she seems to have inherited. The move to New Orleans also brings an assortment of flamboyant Mardi Gras-worthy performances, including Harry Hamlin as the patriarch of the wealthy and mysterious Mayfair clan. Knowing that The Walking Dead was heading towards its end (despite various spinoffs to come), AMC sought another genre-appropriate replacement by striking a sweeping deal with Rices’ estate. Adapted by producers Michelle Ashford and Esta Spaulding (Masters of Sex alums), the show strives to mix the macabre and the erotic Interview With the Vampire evoked without offering the same level of narrative momentum or visibility. AMC is clearly playing a longer, more complex game, and Mayfair Witches has had enough that it’s not worth scrapping the concept just yet; Still, the disappointing introduction serves as a reminder that the best-laid blueprints for a movie or TV universe are usually only as good as the individual components that populate it. Save for a still-untapped reservoir of magic, this lukewarm cauldron of gothic horror looks like the product of a lot of work that, as viewing commitments go, might not be worth it. Anne Rices Mayfair Witches airs Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and its linear sister networks (BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WEtv) as well as AMC+.

