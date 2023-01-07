Entertainment
Why Hollywood Should Make Cult Classics
It is difficult to make films profitable, but the new economic reality of the industry gives the upper hand to singular work.
I always say that anyone who thinks it was a bad year for movies didn’t see enough, but last year it was hard to get someone to see movies, period. The box office declined at all levels of the industry. A few massive blockbusters have proven they can draw crowds, but unless you’re Tom Cruise or James Cameron, that’s no formula for future success. Horror movies like “Smile” have proven that effective genre hooking (and legit scares) can do the trick, and plenty of people are shouting “Everything, everywhere, all at once” from the rooftops as if this singular saga of multiverse immigrants proved something about the viability of cinema beyond its unique appeal.
The potential for success of truly original cinema in America is shattered, shattered into a million pieces by the ever more complicated streaming economy, the downward trend in movie attendance, and the cannibalizing effect of television.
With cracks in the system, however, opportunities can slip through. That’s essentially what happened four decades ago, when Old Hollywood’s antiquated sensibility led to a series of misfires and a new generation burst in with something truly new. It may seem like a cliche to revere American cinema from the 70s, but who can argue with the enduring appeal of everything from “Easy Rider” to “Taxi Driver,” truly iconoclastic films made within the confines of the studio system? And there are reasons to believe, despite the ever-present gloom, that such a wave of renewal could come back into the machine, but under different economic conditions than before.
The new state of the market demands that every film has long-term value that goes far beyond its theatrical lifespan. Sure, “TÁR” was a dud in wide release, but it could become a major added value for Focus Features distributor parent company Universal as it continues to invest in building its library. People will be watching this film – on Peacock or elsewhere – for years to come, as Lydia Tár is destined to cement her status as one of the great cinematic antiheroes of the 21st century. It’s a terrific aesthetic achievement from writer-director Todd Field and Cate Blanchett, but it also has commercial ramifications: They’ve created something so singular it could be discovered and evaluated down the line, which means more business. Few companies can build their entire identity around this possibility (even A24 is looking to become more commercial), but it means artful cinema still has a role to play in today’s Hollywood.
Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection
This kind of result isn’t new: Twenty-five years ago, Universal brought “The Big Lebowski” to Sundance, and it grossed a measly $17 million at the box office, but The Dude has gradually become a legend. Now, it’s one of the studio’s most requested titles.
It’s difficult and perhaps unreasonable to scale a business based on success that could come years, or even decades, later. But it does give direction to anyone in the industry who isn’t exclusively in the blockbuster business. Down with in-between dramas, frivolous romantic comedies, rambling coming-of-age stories. They had a great race. Look for original cult classics as a model for the future.
Prepare for plenty of stark stories at this year’s Sundance market as buyers demonstrate their reluctance to any film deemed “difficult” day after day. I’ve heard variations of this grim prediction from more than a few people in the industry over the past few weeks, but always followed by a variation of the same caveat: maybe there isn’t. there aren’t many commercial films at Sundance, but what is “commercial”? even say these days? The old measures of success have given way to a murkier landscape, but not without some sort of unifying equation. Strange as it may sound, a movie like “Eraserhead” made in 2023 might have more commercial potential than “The Fabelmans.”
As “streaming movies” have started to become something of a pejorative, streaming has become the ultimate destination that all other facets of the business (including cinema) must serve. And to stand out in this cluttered mess of content, movies need to get a return on investment. They can’t just be good; they should be memorable, adventurous, start conversations that go beyond the obvious. This in itself may seem obvious, but it bears repeating. Directors and producers must push to tell stories that impact, defy convention, surprise, shock or even mystify audiences at every turn. There’s a reason directors like Ari Aster, the Daniels and Ana Lily Amirpour have generated followings in recent years based on just a few movies: they’re unlike anything else, people will come back to their work with time, and they add value to the libraries that own their work. They are true cult filmmakers of the 21st century – not niche or mainstream, but somewhere in between, and well situated for the new industry paradigm.
For a ’70s-style revolution in Hollywood to take shape, it must come from savvy executives and storytellers who recognize that these films won’t immediately cement their status in the culture. Patience is a virtue few can appreciate in today’s environment, but it may be the missing ingredient that could save movies from oblivion.
As usual, I invite comments on this week’s column and look forward to exploring the sustainability of this medium in the weeks to come with Sundance around the corner. Email me: [email protected]
See previous columns here.
Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiewire.com/2023/01/hollywood-should-make-cult-classics-1234797087/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Hollywood Should Make Cult Classics
- Break Point trailer explores the grueling road to tennis superstardom
- Judge refuses to dismiss New York AG’s lawsuit against Trump
- Find Vegas VR Nirvana In The Backseat Of The ’67 DeVille At CES 2023 TechCrunch
- Air Culinaire expands London locations
- Elizabethtown Sewing Group Makes Dresses and Dolls for Girls Around the World | faith and values
- Anniversary Special: 5 Moments That Prove Bipasha Basu Is Bollywood’s ‘Fitness Queen’
- Kirby Smart is counting on young players as Georgia football faces its biggest test of all
- Ukrainian Startup Brings Innovation to CES 2023
- Hear what law enforcement saw Idaho suspects doing in the days after the murders
- Cooperation in the face of the evolving security challenges of 2023
- US Army Buys Microsoft AR After Soldiers Say They Killed Us