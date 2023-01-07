Why Hollywood Should Make Cult Classics

I always say that anyone who thinks it was a bad year for movies didn’t see enough, but last year it was hard to get someone to see movies, period. The box office declined at all levels of the industry. A few massive blockbusters have proven they can draw crowds, but unless you’re Tom Cruise or James Cameron, that’s no formula for future success. Horror movies like “Smile” have proven that effective genre hooking (and legit scares) can do the trick, and plenty of people are shouting “Everything, everywhere, all at once” from the rooftops as if this singular saga of multiverse immigrants proved something about the viability of cinema beyond its unique appeal.

The potential for success of truly original cinema in America is shattered, shattered into a million pieces by the ever more complicated streaming economy, the downward trend in movie attendance, and the cannibalizing effect of television.

Related

Related

With cracks in the system, however, opportunities can slip through. That’s essentially what happened four decades ago, when Old Hollywood’s antiquated sensibility led to a series of misfires and a new generation burst in with something truly new. It may seem like a cliche to revere American cinema from the 70s, but who can argue with the enduring appeal of everything from “Easy Rider” to “Taxi Driver,” truly iconoclastic films made within the confines of the studio system? And there are reasons to believe, despite the ever-present gloom, that such a wave of renewal could come back into the machine, but under different economic conditions than before.

The new state of the market demands that every film has long-term value that goes far beyond its theatrical lifespan. Sure, “TÁR” was a dud in wide release, but it could become a major added value for Focus Features distributor parent company Universal as it continues to invest in building its library. People will be watching this film – on Peacock or elsewhere – for years to come, as Lydia Tár is destined to cement her status as one of the great cinematic antiheroes of the 21st century. It’s a terrific aesthetic achievement from writer-director Todd Field and Cate Blanchett, but it also has commercial ramifications: They’ve created something so singular it could be discovered and evaluated down the line, which means more business. Few companies can build their entire identity around this possibility (even A24 is looking to become more commercial), but it means artful cinema still has a role to play in today’s Hollywood.

Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

This kind of result isn’t new: Twenty-five years ago, Universal brought “The Big Lebowski” to Sundance, and it grossed a measly $17 million at the box office, but The Dude has gradually become a legend. Now, it’s one of the studio’s most requested titles.

It’s difficult and perhaps unreasonable to scale a business based on success that could come years, or even decades, later. But it does give direction to anyone in the industry who isn’t exclusively in the blockbuster business. Down with in-between dramas, frivolous romantic comedies, rambling coming-of-age stories. They had a great race. Look for original cult classics as a model for the future.

Prepare for plenty of stark stories at this year’s Sundance market as buyers demonstrate their reluctance to any film deemed “difficult” day after day. I’ve heard variations of this grim prediction from more than a few people in the industry over the past few weeks, but always followed by a variation of the same caveat: maybe there isn’t. there aren’t many commercial films at Sundance, but what is “commercial”? even say these days? The old measures of success have given way to a murkier landscape, but not without some sort of unifying equation. Strange as it may sound, a movie like “Eraserhead” made in 2023 might have more commercial potential than “The Fabelmans.”

As “streaming movies” have started to become something of a pejorative, streaming has become the ultimate destination that all other facets of the business (including cinema) must serve. And to stand out in this cluttered mess of content, movies need to get a return on investment. They can’t just be good; they should be memorable, adventurous, start conversations that go beyond the obvious. This in itself may seem obvious, but it bears repeating. Directors and producers must push to tell stories that impact, defy convention, surprise, shock or even mystify audiences at every turn. There’s a reason directors like Ari Aster, the Daniels and Ana Lily Amirpour have generated followings in recent years based on just a few movies: they’re unlike anything else, people will come back to their work with time, and they add value to the libraries that own their work. They are true cult filmmakers of the 21st century – not niche or mainstream, but somewhere in between, and well situated for the new industry paradigm.

For a ’70s-style revolution in Hollywood to take shape, it must come from savvy executives and storytellers who recognize that these films won’t immediately cement their status in the culture. Patience is a virtue few can appreciate in today’s environment, but it may be the missing ingredient that could save movies from oblivion.

As usual, I invite comments on this week’s column and look forward to exploring the sustainability of this medium in the weeks to come with Sundance around the corner. Email me: [email protected]

See previous columns here.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.