University of Arizona offers local teachers opportunity for ‘academic entertainment’

The University of Arizona is giving select Arizona high school teachers the opportunity to take free, non-credit social studies courses that explore complicated questions like “Are the United States and China enemies? or competitors? and “What’s the future of the Colorado River?”
The UA College of Humanities offered the Humanities Seminar Programwhich curates a slate of tasty courses taught by UA faculty members for the public good for nearly 40 years. Retirees usually make up the majority of students in these courses, but that could change this year.
After Jacquelynn and Bennett Dorrance, two UA alumni, offered the college $5.4 million in 2021, he used some of the money to create scholarships for local high school teachers to attend the Humanities Seminar Program. The program, which will also allow teachers to earn the required professional development credits, was launched last semester and is continuing this semester.
Educators have a huge impact in our community and we want to bring this resource to them so they can be supported in their roles, said Micah Lunsford, Humanities Seminar Program Director. Teachers don’t have a lot of time, they are very busy, so it can be difficult for them to attend this type of course as often as they want. We want to remove all potential obstacles to this process as much as possible.
Last fall, the course list included titles such as Representing the Other: Jews in German Texts from 1500 to the Present, “French Roots of North America,” and Chinese Poetry Past and Present. today.
These classes are a bit like academic entertainment, Durand said. This is an opportunity for all members of the community to take classes taught by some of our best teachers on a variety of humanities topics.
Courses vary in length, some are a single lecture and others span 10 weeks and cost anywhere from $10 to over $250. Although these courses do not count towards a degree, they are taught by some of the AU’s leading academics, who can cost a student looking for a degree $500 to over $1,300 for some graduate courses.
Historically taught in person and in the middle of the day, the pandemic has pushed the webinar program online and now most courses are offered online or in person, with asynchronous participation options. The change in terms allowed retirees who can live in another state for half the year more flexibility to take the courses they wanted.
It gave us another idea to invest some of the money (from the Dorrances’ $5.4 million donation) to give high school teachers in Arizona free access to one of these courses, said Durand. Our idea is that they take what interests them not only as part of their professional development credits, but benefit from the training by getting new ideas on how to approach it.
Last semester, about nine teachers took advantage of the scholarship and most took it online. This semester, the department has approximately 30 seats available for Arizona teachers interested in taking a course.
Classes begin January 13 and intermittently throughout AU’s spring semester. The list of courses is as follows:
- Conference: Our future in a warming and water-stressed world
- Astronomy and the arts
- Eroticism, laughter and spirituality
- The Colorado River: Past, Present and Future
- The puzzles of the universe
- First folio of Shakespeare (1623)
- Haydns ‘Creation:’ What Book, What Language
- US-China Relations in the Modern Era: Competitors or Foes?
- How America Became a Right-Wing Nation: Lessons from the 1970s
- Conference: Asteroids: small objects that could have a big impact
- The First World War and the United States: causes and consequences
- Between France and Morocco: Abdellah Taas Stories of Migration
- Write then write again: Marie Darrieussecq explores the art of storytelling
If you are an educator who wants to learn more about how you can take any of these courses on a fellowship visit, https://hsp.arizona.edu/great-books.
