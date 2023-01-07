Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanks his medical staff as he celebrates his 52nd birthday in hospital; recovering from a snow plow incident





Jeremy Renner celebrates his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor continues to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident. “Thank you to the renowned critical care medical team for starting this journey,” Renner wrote in an image shared to his Instagram story. The snap shows the actor in a hospital bed, surrounded by medical professionals. Friday night’s post is the third update Renner has shared since his hospitalization. He underwent two surgeries for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snow plow on New Years Day near his home in Nevada. The Marvel star was plowing snow from a private driveway when the accident happened, his publicist previously told CNN. Renner also shared a brief video of fans dancing at 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” to wish him a happy birthday, and he thanked them for the “birthday love.” Several other actors also sent birthday wishes to Renner. “Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know,” Chris Evans wrote on his Instagram story along with a photo of Renner. “Sending so much love your way.” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told a news conference Tuesday that Renner’s snowcat, a motorized machine used to clear snow, started rolling while Renner was not in the seat. of the driver. He was injured trying to get back into the machine, Balaam said. Renner’s family members were with him when he was injured. Authorities received a 911 call about the crash on New Year’s morning. The highway was closed due to severe winter weather. Due to the difficult weather, a helicopter was used to transport Renner to the hospital. CNN contributed to this story.

