Dante Moore’s arrival at UCLA is the ultimate Hollywood tale

On a whiteboard in his bedroom, Dante Moore laid out the possibilities of his future, one marker stroke at a time.

His top college picks. Positives and negatives for each location. The reasons one school might develop him as a quarterback better than another.

UCLA found itself in the race alongside Ohio State after Oregon, the school Moore originally signed up to, suffered a huge setback in its pursuit of the prospect five stars of Detroits King High.

Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham left the Ducks in November to become head coach of Arizona States, a game changer in Moores’ calculation. Yes, quarterback Bo Nix also said he would return for another college season, but it was Dillingham’s departure that ultimately removed Oregon from consideration.

Ohio State was attractive because of its promising group of receivers and its history of producing great point guards who made it easy for quarterbacks. A serious contender, the Buckeyes couldn’t match the Bruins because of one factor.

They didn’t have Chip Kelly.

The biggest bright spot, Moore told The Times in a phone interview when asked why he chose UCLA, was Coach Kelly.

After watching Kelly grow his quarterbacks into stars at Oregon long before the coach turned Dorian Thompson-Robinson into one of the best players in the Pac-12 Conference, Moore predicted similar success for himself. in Westwood. That’s why he agreed to sign with the Bruins last month, becoming the highest-rated high school player Kelly has ever drawn in his nine college seasons.

He really knows what he’s doing, Moore said of his new coach. He is a coach in the NFL. He saw a lot of great things, really tough matches. He has a very solid resume and I really felt that coming into a system with a great head coach would be the best development for me.

Moore said he called Kelly after learning Dillingham was leaving Oregon, reigniting the Bruins’ pursuit after they were among his many initial suitors. Palpable excitement from Kelly, followed by a home visit, only intensified Moore’s interest in playing for the coach who is widely regarded as an attacking scholar.

That’s when I really knew he was serious and that he could accept my engagement, Moore said.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly was the biggest bright spot in quarterback Dante Moores’ much-vaunted rookie decision to pick the Bruins. (Chris Pietsch/Associated Press)

A visit to campus confirmed his decision. UCLA wide receiver Jadyn Marshall helped convince Moore of the many benefits of becoming a Bruin. Participating in practice helped Moore imagine what it would be like to be part of a dynamic offense in need of a new quarterback.

The battle for the starting position promises to be intense, especially with the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Moore arriving in time for spring training. He will join the transfer from Kent State Collin Schleeredshirt junior Ethan Garbers and promising redshirt rookie Justine Martin

as part of a quarterback room which, unless transferred, will be standing room only.

With Dorian gone, Moore said they said the quarterback spot was open not saying I could come in right away and start, but I know I can compete, be the best I can be, and get off to a good start. the.

Moore said he doesn’t care about name, image and likeness offers from his new school, leaving his father to handle that aspect of his recruiting. When it was time for an NIL reunion during his visit, Moore said he declined the invitation, instead watching more movies in an effort to better understand how he could succeed in the UCLA offense.

I think as an athlete you come in, compete and do great things, have good stats, win games and I think that’s where the money comes in,” Moore said. So all the numbers that are thrown around and all that stuff, I never listen to or believe, which is why I just want to come in and be the best I can be.

Having visited USC earlier in his draft, Moore was already sold on the LA weather and lifestyle. A bonus he learned during his visit to UCLA was that Tampa Bays Tom Brady and Dallas Dak Prescott were among the NFL quarterbacks who practiced regularly at the Bruins’ training facility, providing additional mentors.

Moore could become UCLA’s first recruit of the Big Ten era given that the schools’ August 2024 conference change was a big selling point. Being part of a conference that would allow him to play multiple games each season near his hometown was a factor, as well as the Big Ten’s ability to challenge the Southeastern Conference for national supremacy in a way the Pac -12 could not.

I was talking to [former Carolina Panthers quarterback] Cam Newton about everything that was going on with my decision and really one thing he told me is actually a good thing is national exposure, Moore said. In college football, you need that much national exposure to put yourself on the map of NFL scouts or NFL coaches.

Asked to describe his style for those who had never seen him play, a quarterback known for his touch and precision on short and deep runs, as well as his willingness to stay in the pocket until the last possible second , mentioned something unrelated. do with his passing skills.

If someone came to see me play, Moore said, the first thing they would say is you can tell he’s a kid, he likes to enjoy football, he likes to have a good time. time and enjoy it with his teammates.

Fun is definitely one of Moore’s top priorities. After playing at the All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio, he booked a flight to Los Angeles which was due to arrive Sunday morning. His first class at UCLA is Monday, part of a whirlwind that he hopes will drop him off at the doorstep of greatness.

Among other things, he said he wanted to see the Hollywood sign and visit the Griffith Observatory, a middle schooler doing things in college.

Just like someone had written everything on a whiteboard.

I’m really trying to make it, to live the student life, he said. Just being on campus, taking classes, connecting with great people.