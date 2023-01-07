Carsons Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Returns In Person – Daily Breeze





For the first time since the pandemic, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute from the town of Carsons returns in person. This family-friendly event typically attracts over 200 attendees, and organizers look forward to bringing the community together to celebrate Dr. Kings’ legacy at the Carson Event Center at 801 E. Carson St. This year’s event is themed around Dr. Kings’ impact on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13. It will include live entertainment, readings from MLK Tribute Essay Contest winners, and a keynote from DEI expert Kevin Hooks. The tribute is one of Carson’s most cherished community traditions and has been going on for decades, said Community Services Coordinator Dani Cook. Its long history poses a challenge to the organizing committee, which strives to come up with a new vision of Dr. Kings’ legacy each year. For some people in the Carson community who may be in their 60s, 70s and 80s and who watched Dr. King throughout the 1960s, it’s hard to come up with something new that they don’t know, said Cook. So we really focus on educational pieces where people can learn something new or have never heard of before. The planning committee is made up of several staff members, but at its heart, Cook said, is a dedicated group of resident volunteers. They chose the theme of justice, diversity, equity and inclusion, in part because conversations around these topics became much stronger following the Black Lives Matter movement of the 2020s. Keynote speaker Kevin Hooks is an expert in this field and acts as a DEI consultant through his company CEOLIFE Unplugged. Before starting his consulting business, Hooks helped shape public policy as chairman of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission and was a leading voice for social justice as CEO of the Las Vegas Urban League. The event will also include an essay contest where students and community members are invited to engage with the theme of the event through their writing. Winners in each age category will have the opportunity to present a section of their essay on the day of the event. And, as always, the tribute will focus heavily on Dr. King’s life, accomplishments and legacy. We try to create a rollercoaster of emotion for the participants, Cook said. We go through ups and downs, there were some very tragic events in his life, but we always end on a high note and I feel like people really go home feeling good. The program of speakers and entertainment is followed by a social hour where attendees are invited to linger and enjoy refreshments. It’s kind of a nice time for people to sit down and come together and talk about what they’ve learned, Cook said. It’s a great time to socialize and chat and hopefully make new friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailybreeze.com/2023/01/07/carsons-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-tribute-returns-in-person The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos