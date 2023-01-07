Part 2 features Tim Blake Nelson in a mysterious role – The Hollywood Reporter





In a late roll call addition, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the high-flying cast of Dune: part 2Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic from Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The actor, who becomes an author for the first time during his first novel, city ​​of blowshits in February, joined Dunes newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken on the project, which officially wrapped filming in mid-December. The newcomers join returning cast members Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem. Character details for the role of Nelson are being kept deep in the sand. The sequel picks up the second half of Herbert’s 1965 novel, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) teaming up with the desert Fremen to liberate the planet Arrakis from the vicious House Harkonnen. Dune: part 2 will be released on November 3. The first movie, Dunes, opened simultaneously in domestic theaters and HBO Max on October 22, 2021, grossing $400.6 million at the worldwide box office and earning 10 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, and winning six. Villeneuve directs Dune: part 2 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts. Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick are producing the film. Nelson was recently seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix series Cabinet of curiosities by Guillermo del Toro and reworked with the filmmaker for Netflix’s stop-motion feature, Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, voicing the character of Black Rabbit. The film made its streaming debut on December 9 and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. In 2021, Nelson entered leading men territory when he starred in Potsy Ponciroli’s action-Western Old Henryreceiving universal praise for his commanding performance. city ​​of blowsfrom No Name Press, aims to chronicle the sordidness and absurdity of the film industry with a story that juggles multiple characters – an aging and legendary producer, a hustling young upstart, ruthless agents, ambitious actors and directors under pressure – in a story that involves the adaptation of a bestselling novel and a producer bent on revenge. Nelson is replaced by UTA, Gateway Management and Brecheen Feldman.

