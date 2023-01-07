Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s Family Home Reportedly Burglarized in Los Angeles





Looks like there’s a new one Bad boy in the city. Los Angeles police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to rob the pop singer’s childhood home Billie Eilish and his music producer brother, O’Connell testified. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to EW that officers responded Thursday night to reports of a person jumping over a fence and entering the yard of a home in the 900 block of 57 Ave. in the Highland Park area. A suspect who apparently wore all-black clothes and a black mask was arrested on suspicion of burglary, but authorities said further details were not immediately available. According to Los Angeles Times, Eilish and O’Connell do not live at the house, but property records show it is still owned by their parents. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen from the house, or whether the suspect was inside when police arrived. Witness O’Connell and Billie Eilish Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Witness O’Connell and Billie Eilish Reps for Eilish and O’Connell did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment on Friday. The LA mansion is famous for being where much of Eilish’s debut album, When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, has been registered. The seven-time Grammy winner has previously talked about the house in a 2019 rolling stone interviewin which she revealed she had to hire security to stay in the house after the address leaked online. “It was really traumatic,” she said. “I don’t feel safe at all in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.” The house also got the star treatment when Eilish visited it and the surrounding neighborhood in a 2019 episode of The late show. Additional reporting by Emlyn Travis. Register for Weekly entertainmentthe free daily newsletter of to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more. Related Content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/billie-eilish-finneas-oconnells-family-005838324.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos