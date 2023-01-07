8 Bollywood actors who are as good at farming as they are at acting

Bollywood is always associated with a life of luxury and glamour. Celebrities living in their spacious homes and attending fancy parties is an image we associate with the film industry.

However, not all celebrities are alike. Some are quick to shed their glamorous avatars to mess with household chores and other jobs like farming.

Here are eight Bollywood celebrities who are as good at farming as they are at acting:

1.Nawazuddin Siddiqui





Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked on the family farm.

Despite his fame, he still spends his free time working on the farm and often shares glimpses of it on social media.

2. Jackie Shroff



Jackie Shroff/Instagram

You may have seen his famous video asking people to plant trees or deal with the consequences of climate change.

The actor talks about saving the environment and owns a 44,000 square foot farm located between Mumbai and Pune. He often shares photos and videos of his farming efforts here.

3. Preity Zinta





Preity Zinta/Instagram

The actress learned the basics of farming and gardening from her mother, knowledge for which she is extremely grateful. She also has her own organic farm and posts information about the fresh produce from it on her Instagram account.

During the pandemic, the farm’s natural beauty and bounty kept her busy and sane.

4. R. Madhavan





R.Madhavan/Instagram

The actor has often spoken of his love for the environment and agriculture. A few years ago, he bought a barren piece of land in Tamil Nadu with his cousin and the two spent a lot of time and sweat rejuvenating it.

Today, it’s a beautiful coconut grove, thanks to the actor’s farming skills.

5. Juhi Chawla





Juhi Chawla/Instagram

During the pandemic, Juhi Chawla opened his farm in Wada to landless farmers and invited them to sow rice and take home some of the produce.

Her father bought the farm many years ago, but after his death over ten years ago, Juhi inherited the farm and learned how to look after it.

6.Shilpa Shetty





Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Not only does Shilpa Shetty enjoy farming herself, but she has also made it a point to teach her son the techniques of organic farming. The nature lover continues to share snippets of her farming escapades on social media.

7.Salman Khan





Salman Khan/Instagram

It’s no secret that Salman owns a huge farm in Panvel where he enjoys being one with nature by farming and spending time with his horses.

He hosted several parties for family and friends on the farm, several of whom even spent much of the COVID lockdown here, including Jacqueline Fernandes.

8.Rajesh Sharma





Rajesh Sharma/Instagram

He shot to fame with his iconic portrayal of the eccentric Rosesh in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhaibut Rajesh Sharma had other plans for his future.

He became a farmer in Bihar and practices organic spiritual farming.

For him, it’s more than a hobby since he sells fresh and organic vegetables through his company, Mera family farmer.