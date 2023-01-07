BizBeat: Waterford bookstore targets witchy weed lovers

WATERFORD Have a coffee at Stewart’s Shops. Read about witchcraft. Get yourself a pipe in the shape of a glazed donut.

In a modest neighborhood in southern Saratoga County, it is possible.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but by the front door there’s a sign that says ‘Welcome snacks and coffee at Stewart,'” said Shaunty McMillin, co-owner of Golden Leaf Books. .

McMillin, 34, and Allen DeJesus, 29, launched a Stewart Square shop last month dedicated to witchcraft, feminism and marijuana products, along with rows and rows of books on everything above in the Northside area of ​​Waterford.

There is nothing like it in town.

There is a smoking room that has just opened on Broad Street, but it appears to be a typical smoking room, McMillin said. So we target very different groups of people.

It refers to female adepts of witchcraft, a practice that includes pagan, folk, Wiccan, and New Age rituals. Between 2008 and 2018, the number of Wiccans and self-identified Pagans rose from 700,000 to 1.4 million, a jump researchers have linked to social media, feminism, entertainment and aversion to religion organized.

McMillin has been a marijuana advocate since her twenties and transitioned from Mormonism to paganism as a teenager.

Initially hoping to get a foothold in the freshly legal weed market, sell wellness products aimed at women, and what she saw as a void in the retail literature market, the theme, for her , seemed like a natural choice.

“We were looking at communities where it was already stigmatized and why it was less stigmatized in those communities for women and also looking at all of that research, we just found out that witches love weed,” McMillin said with a laugh. “And I was kind of already there.”

Golden Leaf Books first went online in May, but profits began to dry up within a month after Amazon apparently began to reclaim digital advertising space.

Much of the company’s profits come from the bricks-and-mortar trade. In June, Golden Leaf began operating book shelves curated by retailers in Crossgates Mall, Troy and Cohoes.

” When we are [at other locations], because I actually go to these places, we like to sit down and chat with people on occasion,” McMillin said. “And we’ve made some of our friends that we’ve made since we got here.”

McMillin, her husband Wynn and DeJesus moved to Waterford from Sandy, Utah in the spring. The ex-Mormon couple, along with DeJesus, had long waited for real estate prices to plummet to realize their dream of leaving the arid climate for greener pastures.

“It’s so much better energy,” McMillin said of upstate New York.

DeJesus recalled seeing his business partner’s face “light up” when looking out over the Hudson Valley for the first time and hearing Wynn, on a smoke break in the Windy City, bewildered by his surroundings. .

“He was talking about seeing so many trees and flowers like, ‘I’ve never seen so much nature in my life,'” DeJesus recalled. “And I was like, ‘this is Chicago so you have no idea what to expect once you get to the Catskills.'”

New Jersey-born DeJesus had been welcomed to stay with the couple at the end of his own cross-country road trip during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had known Wynn through Xbox Live for about a decade and needed a place to stay at the time.

It all kind of came together and we kind of let it be, McMillen said.

DeJesus embarked on the road trip two months after his job, running a restaurant in Georgia, which was closed. Since then, he thinks all the cards have fallen into place.

I have the kind of skill that compliments her and you can look around to see she has one eye, right? says DeJesus. It doesn’t go up the shelves, but it works great. I got here by luck and by chance.

Now, he takes care of the Golden Leaf Books sales floor throughout the week, while McMillen, a full project manager for Clearlink, handles administrative tasks and the flow of the business. Wynn helps from time to time with numerical operations.

The $80,000 startup housed in the former Saratoga Avenue liquor store is full of locally made candles, incense and art. All over the floor are rows and boards of literature ranging from cannabis cookbooks to psychology to social justice.

And there’s also a Ryan Reynolds-themed “sexy” coloring book.

“We’re here to support women and we’re here to support wellness and if that’s what makes you happy and gets you out after a long day, why not?” McMillen said.

McMillen seeks glassware focused on “aesthetics” rather than “bro culture”. Pieces vary from a pretzel-shaped pipe to crystal-shaped bowls. Don’t expect Rick & Morty or Rastafarian themed merchandise.

“We love Rick and Morty,” DeJesus said.

“But it’s not exactly about creating a welcoming environment for women in general,” McMillen added.

“You can get that anywhere.”

Golden Leaf Book’s is open at 30 Saratoga Avenue, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop is closed on Mondays.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil

