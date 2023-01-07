American Doctor Strange 2 actor reflects on toxic backlash from MCU fans

Almost a year after making his franchise debut, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAmerica Chavez actor Xochitl Gomez reflects on the toxic backlash from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Chavez appeared in the MCU sequel as she seeks the help of Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular wizard to protect her from Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, who is hunting her down in order to consume her multiverse jumping abilities to find a universe for her. to live with her sons after the events of Wanda Vision. Although a commercial success and highly anticipated before its release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was met with a more divided response from critics and audiences, who praised Raimi’s direction and Olsen’s performance, while its overloaded plot drew much criticism.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

In a recent interview with The envelope, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAmerican actress Xochitl Gomez reflected on her time in the MCU thus far, including some of the most negative elements, namely the toxic backlash from MCU fans. Gomez revealed that she had met Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani for a dinner party, where they bonded”on Being Young Brunette Girls in the MCU and What It Means‘, and how it helped them move on and get out of the negative corners of the fandom. Check out what Gomez shared below:

It was just nice to be able to share these experiences that made me feel like, OK, I’m not the only one. And especially with the harassment and the haters and all that, and being able to say, ‘OK, it’s not just me, it’s happening to you, it’s happening to a few other people too.’ But it’s like, sometimes, when it’s in the moment, you forget, and it becomes like this kind of thing, ‘What’s happening to me?’ And it’s so much worse for brown people. Because there are layers of racism, and it’s just, it’s hard. And so be able to talk to [Iman] and being like, ‘You’re not the only one,’ and being able to show my support, and being able to take him out to dinner, and being able to change his mind, being able to love release him all. And then afterwards, being able to laugh and just say, “Look at the conversation we just had!” Look at this, we laugh, and it’s great.

Related: Marvel’s Scarlet Witch’s Big Mistake Just Got Worse





America and Ms. Marvel’s MCU Future Explained

Just like America before her, Iman Vellani has become the target of many toxic online trolls on Ms. Marvelwith much criticism of the series for being both too childish and “wake upfor focusing on a Pakistani-American character and his culture, though some less toxic viewers took issue with the film’s changes to Kamala Khan’s origins. Vellani ultimately got the final say, however, as Ms. Marvel was widely praised by critics for its authentic depiction of the American Muslim community, Vellani’s lead performance, and a fresh change of pace from other MCU titles. Sitting 98% “Certified Fresh” approval by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Ms. Marvel also became the highest-rated MCU Disney+ show to date.

While the two stars may have received a lot of toxic fan reactions when they debuted, America and Kamala’s MCU future looks very bright. Vellani’s Ms. Marvel Is Already Gearing Up To Return With This Year Wonders, in which she will team up with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau as they begin to swap places across the galaxy. The trio will also come face to face with an undisclosed villain played by Velvet circular sawby Zawe Ashton, whose identity will likely be revealed over the next month ahead of the film’s July release.

Although she has no confirmed future appearances at the time of writing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was only meant to be the start of the MCU’s American tenure. Considering the franchise is still relatively early in The Multiverse Saga, it seems hard to believe that a character with the power to jump between multiple universes would be left on the sidelines, and with the MCU also seemingly heading towards the Young Avengers, whose America is a part in the comics, there are a number of possibilities for her to come back with. In the meantime, audiences can rewatch Gomez and America’s MCU debut with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streaming on Disney+ now.

Next: Ranking Every New Hero In The MCU’s Phase 4 From Worst To BestSource: The Envelope