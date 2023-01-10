Entertainment
Francis Ford Coppolas Megalopolis in Peril as Crew Exits – The Hollywood Reporter
Francis Ford Coppola’s last film, tinged with science fiction Megalopolis, descended into chaos, according to several sources. The film, currently halfway through filming in Atlanta, lost key creative talent last week, including its production designer and supervising art director. That’s on top of losing the entire visual effects team in the first part of December.
For many insiders, the production gives serious Revelation now redux vibes, and it’s the one on which the iconoclastic 83-year-old director breaks a cardinal Hollywood rule: never spend your own money.
Megalopolis has been a passion project for decades for the filmmaker, who turned heads in the fall of 2021 when news broke that he would be self-financing the $120 million film, in part with the tens of millions he earned by selling its popular Northern California vineyards. The budget has since increased and the film is now halfway through its 80-90 day shoot, but a production source says it’s unclear if production can go ahead as planned.
Representatives for Coppola did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
Coppola assembled a star-studded cast for the project, including Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and Dustin Hoffman. The film centers on an architect who seeks to rebuild New York as a utopia after a disaster. Sources say Coppola initially used new virtual production technology similar to that used on The Mandalorian. But as the challenges and costs of this approach have grown, these sources say production is trying to pivot to a cheaper, more traditional green screen approach. “There’s no right answer here,” says a production manager. “[Coppola] going to spend a lot more money than expected. You can imagine how much he has already invested. It would be a very bitter pill not to finish it.
Sources say Coppola, who has never done a movie with a lot of effects, fired nearly his entire visual effects team on Dec. 9, with the rest of that department following soon after. Mark Russell, a veteran whose credits include In the heights and the wolf of Wall Street, led the team as visual effects production supervisor. (Coppola fired its special effects department on Dracula 30 years ago.)
More recently, production designer Beth Mickle and supervising art director David Scott left. Between the layoffs and resignations, a source claims the film no longer has an art department. Russell, Mickle and Scott did not respond to requests for comment.
“The Art Directors Guild is supporting all art departments to ensure proper staffing and scheduling and is currently reviewing the situation with Megalopolis to determine next steps,” a spokesperson for the Art Directors Guild, which represents both art directors and production designers, said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this stage.”
A talent rep whose client was among those terminated said the layoff was a blessing in disguise. “It was absolute madness, being on set,” this person says.
Despite crew departures, Coppola is continuing, hiring new staff this week, sources say.
In March 2022, Coppola said The Hollywood Reporter he was putting his own money into the film, which has no distributor, in order to gain traction. Coppola said, “There’s a certain way everyone thinks a movie should be, and it goes against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very reluctant, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future. It deserves to be considered.
Coppola’s methods produced several films that critics consider among the greatest of all time, including The Godfather (1972) and its 1974 sequel, both of which won Best Picture at the Oscars. Still, he hasn’t had a hit since 1992 At Bram Stokers Dracula and last directed the 2011 feature murder mystery Twixt, which starred Val Kilmer and Bruce Dern and was largely a home entertainment piece.
The director has a long history of difficult productions. He self-financed the 1982 musical romance feature one of the heartwhich didn’t work, and followed it up with The cotton clubthe star crime drama of 1984. This film, also a bombshell, was notoriously known not only for a troubled setting – crew members said they were abruptly fired – but also for a revolving door of financiers.
But there hasn’t been a more calamitous Coppola production than Revelation now, a grueling shoot that mirrored its plot of a descent into madness and chaos. Nevertheless, the 1979 film won two Oscars and became a classic.
At the Cannes Film Festival that year, the filmmaker said, “We were in the jungle. We had access to too much money, too much material, and little by little we went crazy.
Katie Kilkenny and Borys Kit contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/francis-ford-coppolas-megalopolis-in-peril-1235284875/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Francis Ford Coppolas Megalopolis in Peril as Crew Exits – The Hollywood Reporter
- 6 monster stock market predictions for the all-important CPI week
- Galaxy A series device with 120Hz screen officially launches on January 18th, most likely A54
- Taiwanese Actor Suffers Severe Facial Disfigurement After Drone Crash | Taiwan News
- What time does the College Football Playoff Championship start? TV channel, halftime show for 2023 NCAA title game
- Marilyn Stafford, pioneer of street and fashion photography, dies aged 97
- Erdogan announces reinforcement of Turkish fleet amid tensions with Athens
- Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
- US safety agency plans to ban gas cookers amid health fears
- Colin Farrell: Jeremy Renner is fine | Entertainment
- New Delhi-Based Hunch Ventures Partners with Earth First Food Ventures (EFFV) to Build India’s First Net-Zero Food Tech Innovation Project
- Sudan factions begin talks on final transition deal