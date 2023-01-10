Expanded Vision and Mixed Media: Remembering the Art of Michael Snow – Notes

My paintings are made by a filmmaker, my sculpture by a musician, my films by a painter, my music by a filmmaker, my paintings by a sculptor, my sculpture by a filmmaker, my films by a musician, my music by a sculptor who sometimes all work together.

Michael Snow, 1967

Throughout his artistic career, Canadian artist Michael Snow (1928-2023) was known for his innovative and approach to art, working across the mediums of film, photography, painting, sculpture and music. Born in Toronto, Snow received his artistic training at the Ontario College of Art, where he studied design while developing his skills in painting and music. After completing his studies, he traveled to Europe and returned to Toronto in 1953, where he presented his first solo exhibition. While working at Graphics Film at the time, Snow developed an interest in film and married artist and filmmaker Joyce Wieland. Snow and Wieland traveled to New York in the early 1960s when he began work on the Walking Woman series, a long-term project in which he used various artistic mediums including sculpture, photography and painting. performance, to explore the representation of a woman. walking. It was also during this time that Snow produced his now best-known films, including Wave length (196667), which became Snows’ signature work, and which I had the chance to see for the first time at Anthology Film Archives in 2011.

The forty-three minute film is made up of several reels of 16mm film footage recorded in a New York City apartment with a camera static but slowly zooming forward. By gradually reducing the angle of view over the space of the apartments, the zoom of the cameras gives the impression that the opposite wall of the apartment is gradually approaching the viewer at the same time as the buildings opposite seen from the window. apartments seem to flatten out. Notably, the minimal movie features four sequences with human characters. However, unlike human episodes in narrative films, they do not form a linear story. In the first sequence, a group of individuals carrying a shelf enters a room; soon after, two women arrive, talk and listen to the radio. A few minutes later, a man (played by famed filmmaker Hollis Frampton) walks into frame and suddenly collapses to the ground. The camera remains completely indifferent to these events and proceeds to zoom towards the opposite wall of the apartment, finally leaving the corpse of the deceased out of sight. Finally, the female character (played by acclaimed film critic Amy Taubin) comes into frame to call someone to let them know about the guy who died in her apartment. Despite the suspense felt offscreen, the photograph of ocean waves pinned to the wall eventually acquires central screen space, leading to the opening of another illusory horizon, this time within the photograph. of the ocean. The zoom of the films on the photograph seems to allude to the moment when the past and the future, the beginning and the end of the film, coincide. This mesmerizing moment, enhanced by the intense sound design, completely mesmerized me as I watched the movie in the cinema. It was only later that I realized that many of Snows’ works similarly demonstrate his interest in centrifugal framing, letting events exist beyond the borders of the screen, almost fulfilling the first theory by André Bazin, who argued that the outer edges of the screen are not, as technical jargon seems to imply, the frame of the filmic image. These are the edges of a piece of masking that only shows part of reality. As Jonathan Rosenbaum adds, Snow in his films makes everything interesting, transforming each perceptible element in his path into a meaningful object. Importantly, Snows’ experimentations with on-frame and off-frame spaces encompassed not only film, but also other artistic mediums he worked with, including sculpture, painting, and photography.

In an interview with Alan Licht, Snow acknowledged that he had always been fascinated by mixing mediums and making what he called painterly photographs, photographic paintings and cinematic sculptures. In his painterly photographs, Snow approached the medium of photography using material substances to enhance his photographic prints, while his photographic paintings were made using a camera. Making his cinematic sculptures, Snow treated film as sculpture, exploring the time-space relationships of cinematic projection and other cinematic device techniques to manipulate and enhance the viewer’s perception of the moving image. . Snows’ cinematic sculptures include movies like <> (1969) and The Center Region (1971). The first was shot inside and outside a classroom with the camera panning and tilting at different speeds and frequencies to produce a sculpture of time and movement. The latter is a (very) famous three hour and ten minute film made up of several long takes that were recorded on a mountain in Quebec, Canada. Snow used a motorized tripod to shoot the film, which allowed the camera to pan, tilt, zoom in and out, and rotate in all directions and at different speeds, providing a distinct perspective more than human on the mountainous landscape. The Center Region is distinguished by the use of the camera as a sculptural tool to create an impression of landscape as a three-dimensional space beyond the limits of usual vision. (As Jonas Mekas recalled, many viewers would need time to regain normal viewing after the first New York showings of The Center Region.) The tensions between stasis and movement, text and image, control and spontaneity have remained concerns of Snow throughout his film career, fueling his endless experimentation in mixing different formats and mediums. of art, as seen in films such as A second in Montreal (1969), composed entirely of photographs, Side Seat Paintings Slides Sound Film (1970), which used images of paintings, and Is it so (1982), which was based on metacritical text snippets appearing on screen over time. WVLNT: wavelength for those who don’t have time (2003) was one of the final iterations of Snows’ filmic sculptures, which consisted of simultaneous layering of images (and sound) rather than the characteristic sequential progressions of the original. Wave length. As a result, the new version of the film is thirty minutes shorter than the original, becoming a playful commentary on contemporary conditions of visuality and its perception.

Given the current state of the moving image, as economic and institutional boundaries are redrawn, Snows opens explorations of the relationships between film, photography, painting and sculpture will undoubtedly continue to inspire contemporary artists and filmmakers for generations to come.