GENE’S BLOG: Hollywood Holloway | NHL.com





What’s in a nickname? It depends a lot on your name. If it’s Smith or Smyth it’s probably Smitty or Smytty, but for Ryan Smyth it was also Mullet or for Jason Smith it was Gator like in the University of Florida Gators football team. I think back to former captain Ethan Moreau who went through Chopper. I never found out if it was because he was using his stick to cut sticks/players or because he was missing his front teeth, also known as choppers. Doug Weight was Weighter, Anson Carter, who you can see on both Sportsnet and TNT, was AC. He’s a cool guy but I think his first and last initial would be the reason. Whatever the background of a player’s nickname, it’s always good to have one or receive one like Dylan Hollowayis the nickname of Hollywood. Before telling you the story of Holloway, let me tell you about Hollywood. It is a neighborhood in Los Angeles that revolves around the entertainment industry. It’s a tourist paradise with landmarks like the Chinese Theater or the Walk of Fame, and it’s home to major movie studios like Paramount. However, it is the sign that is synonymous with a landmark in the region. It spells out the word Hollywood in white capital letters 45 feet tall and spans 350 feet long. It was originally created in 1923 as a temporary advertisement for a local property development, but due to growing recognition the sign was discontinued and in fact replaced in 1978 with a more durable all-steel structure. As for Hollywood Holloway, he was established in 2001 and was born on September 23. He’s 6-foot-1, 203 pounds and, after an injury early in the season, has been durable, playing in 37 of 41 games. Video: [email protected]: Holloway scores in 2nd period

It all started for Dylan in 2020 when he was drafted by Edmonton in the first round. Injuries delayed his arrival in the NHL, but he made the playoffs last spring. This season he came to Edmonton for rookie camp, went to the Young Stars in Penticton and continued at main camp playing pre-season games. It’s there that Tyson Barrie got his first real good look at the young striker. “I just remember meeting him and I thought this guy had the flowing hair, the good looks,” Barrie explained. “And it just seemed Hollywood to me.” It was one thing to say it in the Oilers locker room, but it’s another thing to say it publicly. “When (Barrie) said it on TV, that’s when it really started to get attention,” the rookie said with a laugh. So Hollywood stayed with others around the room shouting and another shout at the television by Leon Draisaitl. Dylan has been called other nicknames in the past: Dylan, Dilly, Holler, Holls and Hollers. Playing hockey automatically comes with a nickname – just ask the Oiler who gave Dylan one. “They call me TB2, T Beauty, T, Bearcat,” Barrie said. “It’s important to have a good one. You don’t want one you don’t like.” The friendly and engaging defender often hands out nicknames to others like he did with Holloway. Some were there before he arrived like Davo for Connor McDavid or Leo/Drai/Drat for Draisaitl. Others he participated in branding with an alternate name. “We call it the janitor,” Barrie said. “Because of Janmark, it’s Janitor (with a hard or soft J). We call Evan Bouchard the butcher.” There are other publicly heard nicknames like Shoresy for Devin Shore or Yamo for Kailer Yamamotoand let’s not forget Soup or Soupy for boy’s birthday Jack Campbell. Every gamer has one, but not one tied to the rich and famous like Hollywood. “I never really had a favorite,” Holloway said. “But it’s a big one. You can’t call yourself that and not be up to it.” Dylan will do his best, but it will be a daunting challenge as he enters a world where his favorite actors are Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland and Brad Pitt. On the female side, it’s Margot Robbie or Ana de Armas, her favorite for celebrities. As the Oilers arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday, it was his second visit to Hollywood as he continues to write a script for his own movie where he plays the titular character.

