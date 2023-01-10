‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Lucky Second Time

Each season, GBH Drama gears up to bring you coverage of the latest and greatest in British drama. This month we get the long-awaited third season of MASTERPIECEs remake of the classic series All creatures big and small. With quirky characters, lovable animals and the vast rolling hills of Yorkshire, this series does not disappoint. GBH Drama Contributor Amanda-Rae Prescott Is Here To Recap The Magic As It Happens.

Everyone’s favorite vets are back MASTERPIECE! The premiere of season 3 of All creatures big and small wastes no time setting up the plot for the rest of the season. James and Helen are finally ready to get married, but do they make it to church on time? A lot happens on the journey to the walk down the aisle.

stag night

The episode begins with James picking up mum and dad Herriot from the bus stop. On the way, he observes a warplane flying overhead. Papa Herriot mentions that the Glasgow shipyards are working overtime and politely declines the invitation to James’s bachelor party (what the British call the bachelor party). It’s a good idea because he gets a good night’s sleep.

Tristan is James’ best man and Mrs. Hall of course advises him to keep James from getting hungover as he walks down the aisle. Siegfried is in a hurry for James to take a week off for his honeymoon, and once again Mrs. Hall has to tell Siegfried he’s wrong. Didn’t James deserve a vacation after all the late nights and early mornings with sick goats?

All the men from Darrowby show up at the Drovers to celebrate James last night as a single man. Of course, Mrs. Halls’ sound advice on not getting lost is thrown out the window as Tom Chapman and others encourage James to refill his glass. There is of course a contest of chugging and other shenanigans. Meanwhile, Maggie reminds Tristan that she’s still engaged and he has to pay his bar bill. Of course, it’s a responsibility Tristan doesn’t like because he’s broke. There is also a discussion of a possible tuberculosis outbreak on one of the farms. Farmers know that TB outbreaks are bad, but they are also reluctant to have their herds tested because an outbreak could cost them their livelihood. James promises to get to the bottom of the matter, but should he really be thinking about work right now?

On the roof of the barn

While the men act like fools, Helen spends her last night as a single woman reflecting on the past at home. She sits on the barn roof with Jenny reminiscing about their mother and thinking about the future. Sadly, stag parties seem to be non-existent in 1930s Yorkshire. Jenny of course wants to move into Helen’s old bedroom, but her plans for expansion are clouded by Helen telling her she will come. every day to help out on the farm.

The Workaholic Pt. 1

Tristan passes out on the couch at Skeldale House and wakes up panicked about where he placed the ring. Luckily for him, Mrs. Hall found it in Siegfried’s pocket and then placed it on the kitchen counter. Mrs. Hall also finds a rat in a cage which is clearly Siegfried’s new furbaby.

Samuel West made his season 1 dream come true that he wanted a rat for Siegfried to come true!

The ring may be secure, but now neither Tristan nor Siegfried can explain james where. How did they lose the groom???!

Meanwhile, James passed out in Mr. Henry’s patch of straw because he drunkenly promised to test his flock for tuberculosis before the wedding began. It takes a little while for James to remember why he’s there, but the workaholic instinct kicks in. Mr. Henry appreciates James going the extra mile, but he’s also concerned that James is delaying his own preparations. .

Back in Skeldale, the ring is again in danger. Clancy the hellhound stayed the night after being treated for vomiting. Clancy ends up eating the ring box and now refuses to vomit it up despite vomiting extensively the night before. Ouch! While cleaning out the flat (small studio) that James and Helen were to move into, Mrs Hall found an old string ring that Siegfried had used for his hasty wedding to Evelyn while on furlough from the First World War. Can Clancy’s digestive tract save the day?

no deja vu

Helen spends her morning before the ceremony cleaning the stables and preparing breakfast instead of focusing on the preparation. Mr. Alderson is adamant that he is not going to accept Helen potentially giving up on another marriage. Helen insists that she has her heart set on marrying James, but she wants to clear her mind before the wedding.

Mrs. Hall helps Helen dress. Helen’s dress could have been the same as her mother’s. Mrs. Hall tells Helen that she did not expect to play the role of mother of the bride because she never had a daughter. Helen asks if she was nervous about being a good wife. Ms Hall admits she was happy before PTSD made her husband worse.

Outside Helens’ house, another wedding guest waits: Tricki Woo on a very comfy pillow. Mrs. Pumphreys’ butler apologizes for her inability to attend, but the pampered Pekingese will fill her in on all the happenings. This is the world of King Tricki Woos and we lived in it, TBH.

The Workaholic Pt. 2

Tristan arrives at Mr. Henrys to persuade James to stop working. He also brings up the fact that James may be hiding in the Dales due to cold feet. James has no doubts, he just wants to make sure no cows or humans die of TB. The only issue James thinks about is the question of military service, as Wilfred, Mr. Henrys’ farmhand, has volunteered. Tristan is adamant that James will save more lives by keeping Britain’s meat supply free from disease. The entire herd is considered healthy except for one that has strayed. It turns out that this poor heifer has a broken foot. James tries a splint but she is still in pain. Siegfried arrives to offer a second opinion but it’s not a good prospect. He recommends putting the heifer down. James offers to shoot first but Tristan says he shouldn’t have to. Tristan tries with the gun but loses his temper. Wilfred ends up putting the heifer to sleep.

Get me to church on time

Mom and Dad Herriot are there long before everyone else. It’s strange. James puts on his costume while Siegfried drives. James doesn’t know why Clancy is in on it, but Siegfried doesn’t mention the ringside fiasco. James has just enough time to swap his work boots for his dad’s dress shoes before Helen begins her walk down the aisle.

The actual ceremony is the least chaotic part of the episode. We find out that James’ middle name is Alfred (the same as the real James, whose real name was James Alfred Wright) and Helens’ middle name is Rosemary.

Clancy meanwhile brought the ring box but the ring is not inside. James looks over to Tristan to get the ring safe, but he’s empty-handed. Fortunately, the old string ring is ready to save the day. James and Helen kiss a bit before the priest officially declares them married, but don’t blame the lovebirds! Everyone gathers outside the church and then there is a small reception at Skeldale House before the newlyweds leave for their honeymoon.

Young, horny and broke

En route to their honeymoon hotel, James and Helen stop by a large lake. Helen tells James that it was the farthest she had ever traveled from home. He calms his nerves with a kiss… and the writers let us fill in the blanks on what happened during the rest of the trip. The Herriots return to Darrowby to see the army loading a truck full of volunteers and conscripts. James is distracted by the activity but he quickly breaks away from it when he sees he has a name at the practice door. Siegfried’s welcome gift is a share of the veterinary practice.

Helen meanwhile can’t wait to see their new bedroom upstairs. Things get a little spicy when the newlyweds start kissing. Unfortunately for the Herriots, the old bed collapses. There’s also a phone line in the bedroom so she can ring just in time to interrupt their moment of passion. Thank you Siegfried for being a joy killer!

Will James get 50% of the practice profits to spend at 1930s Raymour & Flanagan? Is Siegfried ready to share the responsibilities? Can Helen juggle helping on the farm and helping James? Find out next week on All creatures big and small!