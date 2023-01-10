A First Look Inside the Super Mario Brothers-Themed Restaurant in Los Angeles





When Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood next month, amusement park fans will be treated to a highly immersive themed land straight out of the iconic Super Mario Brothers video games. The range of new attractions includes the Mario Kart-inspired Bowsers Challenge, a merchandise shop called 1-Up Factory, and Mushroom Kingdoms signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe. A collaboration between Nintendo, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan, Toadstool Cafe draws inspiration from many design and cooking elements of sister restaurant Kinopios Café, which open in 2021 inside Universal Studios Osaka Japan. (Kinopio is the Japanese name for Toad.) Upon entering the fast-casual, mushroom-shaped restaurant, diners are greeted with a digital rendering of Chef Toad preparing himself in a virtual kitchen. The restaurant’s vast dining room combines warm, blond faux wood veneers punctuated with pastel touches. Video game fans will appreciate power up icons and bright green Distortion Pipes adorning the ceiling of the dining rooms. TV screens designed to look like windows in space offer views of the Mushroom Kingdom on one side and a glimpse of the Toad Chef’s kitchen on the other. The chef’s signature polka-dot mushroom pattern appears throughout the interior, from the wallpaper to the central seating area and even the pendant lights. Seating options include colorful booths and spacious tables paired with seemingly larger-than-life chairs to accommodate up to 265 diners. An energetic soundtrack with remixed music from various Super Mario Brothers video games contributes to creating an atmosphere worthy of the plumber brothers. The menu leans towards American Italian, of course, and the culinary team took inspiration from the physical traits and personalities of video game characters to develop the cafes’ whimsical dishes and drinks. The resulting menu is a significant step up from standard concession fare. A handful of hits from the original Kinopios Café, like the Piranha Plant Caprese and the Mario Burger with bacon, mushrooms and cheese, appear on the menu alongside unique LA creations like the Super Star Chicken Salad and the Luigi Burger with pesto. and chicken. The mushroom-shaped garlic knots sprinkled with parmesan and parsley are completely homemade, including the accompanying marinara sauce. The Chef Toad Short Rib Special features goat cheese polenta, red wine reduction and puddles of sour cream that mimic the namesake characters’ hat. According to a park representative, the chefs’ specialty will likely change with the seasons. For dessert, diners can choose between a shimmering pink Princess Peach cupcake, a slice of Mt. Beanpole cake topped with matcha, or a serving of tiramisu that resembles the question mark blocks which are a mainstay of the Super Mario gaming experience. Wash it all down with Super Star Lemon Squash, a fizzy lemonade drink brimming with boba and star-shaped jellies. Prices range from $6 for the Garlic Knots to $22 for the Short Rib Special. Universal is known for putting you in an immersive environment, usually from a movie, but in this case it was actually a game, says Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative. There really was never the option of saying, Were just going to serve chicken fingers or pizza. It was always an opportunity to do something special. To fully immerse diners in the Mushroom Kingdom fold, every element of every dish, from the placement of ingredients to angling for specific garnishes, is given special attention. The kitchen staff understand that placing Yoshis Eggs slightly staggered on top of the fruit and vegetable salad can take diners out of their imaginations, and they operate accordingly. Scattered around the restaurant are plenty of Easter eggs, including cleverly printed mustaches on hamburger buns that match diners’ upper lips at first bite. Toadstool Cafe fits right into the general trend of immersive pop culture-focused experiences. Catering to a nostalgic millennial audience, coffee and smaller-scale pop-ups like this are ripe for social media consumption. Big-budget new additions to theme parks, like Universal Studios Hollywoods Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Disneylands Star Wars: Galaxys Edge, suggest enthusiasm for tapping into the zeitgeist of yesteryear won’t be waning anytime soon. . There are gamers, and there are people who kind of understand games, and then there are non-gamers, Corfino says. And the important thing is, whichever of these three categories you fall into, it’s all about immersing yourself in a magical environment and having a good time. Toadstool Cafe will be open daily from February 17. Admission to Universal Studios Hollywood is required for entry.

