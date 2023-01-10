Entertainment
James Bond actor George Lazenby says Liam Hemsworth is ‘crazy enough’ to reprise 007 role
James Bond actor George Lazenby thinks Liam Hemsworth is brave enough to take on the role of 007.
The gig has been left vacant by the departure of Daniel Craig, 54, from the franchise and Australian actor Lazenby – who played Bond in 1969 – thinks fellow countryman Liam, 32, is a perfect fit.
The 83-year-old man said TMZ this weekend Australian star Hemsworth is “crazy enough, cocky enough, confident enough, ambitious enough to take on the role”.
James Bond actor George Lazenby (pictured) thinks Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is brave enough to take on the role of 007
George also said the new Bond needs to be someone who resides “under the Commonwealth” in order for an Australian actor to do the trick.
The star added that Liam is a “hot Aussie dude” and young enough to continue appearing on the show for years to come while maintaining his looks.
George previously said he believed Australian actress Margot Robbie could do a “ballsy” James Bond.
The gig was left vacant by the departure of Daniel Craig and Lazenby – who played Bond in 1969 – thinks Liam (pictured) is ‘crazy enough, arrogant enough, confident enough, ambitious enough to take on the role’
He said at the time that he wanted the person replacing Daniel Craig in the spy thriller franchise to be a woman.
He tipped the Birds of Prey star, 32, for the iconic part, saying: ‘I prefer to see a woman on screen than a man, so it might be a good idea to have a woman play James Bond…Jane Bond. I think it’s a good idea.’
He added: “I mean, why not?” There’s an Australian actress I was listening to on television today, Margot Robbie. She would be good. She is naughty.
Lazenby played the spy in just one film, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (pictured)
“She gives the impression that she’s very confident…if you can pull it off, people will believe you.”
However, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli insisted she was “not interested” in a super spy.
Daniel Craig starred in five of the Bond films, from Casino Royale to No Time to Die, and his exit created fierce competition for the role.
George previously said he believed Australian actress Margot Robbie (pictured) could do a ‘ballsy’ James Bond
Aaron Taylor-Johnson sat down with the producers of 007 last week amid rumors that he would be the next James Bond.
The actor, 32, sat down to discuss the iconic role following Daniel Craig’s exit from the franchise following his fifth appearance as a secret agent in 2021’s No Time To Die.
According to Puck NewsAaron spoke with producer Barbara Broccoli and sources say the reunion went “very well” after he allegedly filmed a secret audition last year.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (pictured) sat down with 007 producers last week amid rumors he would be the next James Bond
Lazenby played the super spy in only one film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969.
By his own admission, he’s never looked at his successors as Bond because he’s “just not interested” in the franchise.
The actor, who was also a male model, was at the time the youngest actor to play the secret agent, being just 29 at the time.
The actor sat down to discuss the iconic role after Daniel Craig (pictured) exited the franchise after No Time To Die in 2021
He received a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of 007, but declined to do another Bond film.
Quitting caused a career dip for the actor, and for a time he worked in real estate in the 1970s, before making a comeback on screens.
George will return to the spy game, starring in an audio series as the reluctant spy Dr. Jason Love.
Lazenby (pictured) was the youngest actor to play the secret agent at the time, being just 29 at the time. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of 007, but declined to do another Bond film.
