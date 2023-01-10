Of Days and Lives, the young and restless actor was 86 – The Hollywood Reporter

Quinn Redeker, who came up with the original script and Russian roulette idea for The deer hunter before playing the role of shady characters in soap operas days of our lives and The young and the restless, is dead. He was 86 years old.

Redeker died Dec. 20 of natural causes in Camarillo, Calif., his daughter, Arianne Raser, said. The Hollywood Reporter.

Early in his career, Redeker appeared in The Three Stooges meet Hercules (1962) and Jack Hill Spider Baby or the craziest story ever told (1967), then moved on to more prestigious fare, working with Robert Redford in The candidate (1972), The Electric Rider (1979) and Ordinary people (1980).

Inspired by a Life magazine article about a man who played Russian roulette for the camera, Redeker contacted screenwriter Louis Garfinkle in 1974 to team up on a film script about a guy from the Bahamas who made his living in the dangerous game.

Garfinkle considered Russian roulette “a perfect metaphor for the war in Vietnam”, he said in Lawrence H. Suid’s 2002 book, Guts and Glory: The Making of the American Military Image in Film.

He told Redeker: “The war in Vietnam is on. No one I touch. It seems to me that we can develop something that will perfectly delineate the problem of Americans living with a gun to their head. It is a condition with which man should not live.

After 22 drafts, they sold their screenplay, “The Man Who Came to Play,” revolving around two American prisoners of war in a Cambodian prison camp, for $19,000 to producer Michael Deeley, who implicated director Michael Cimino.

Deric Washburn, who shared a writing credit with Cimino on the Douglas Trumbull-directed film Quiet operation (1972), took a crack at the screenplay. He, Redeker, Garfinkle and Cimino then found themselves with a screenplay and/or story credit – and an Oscar nomination – on best picture winner The deer hunter (1978).

As hard as it is to believe, Redeker said he had to convince Cimino not to cut the war drama’s “roulette business,” which saw Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken starring in the film. signature sequence.

“I was there on Beverly Boulevard begging Cimino to keep [that] “, he said in 1987. “He was never interested in that.”

Quinn Kellogg Redeker was born on May 2, 1936 in Woodstock, Illinois. He grew up in a Seattle boarding house for divorced women his mother had started, then played tackle on the Queen Anne High School football team that won the city championship in 1953.

After starting out as a stand-up comedian, Redeker studied acting with Sandy Meisner and in 1960 played a magazine photographer on the NBC crime drama Sunset Strip. Dan Raven.

In The Three Stooges meet Herculeshe portrayed the nerdy neighbor whose time machine transports him, his girlfriend, and the Stooges back in time to ancient Greece.

The dashing Redeker joined NBC days of our lives in 1979 as the sneaky Alex Marshall, whom he once described as “a selfish pig”.

“When Alex first arrived he killed a few people,” he recalls. “But [the producers] decided they liked me a little, and they let me start doing comedy. I started joking around a bit” and did a lot of ad-libbing.

He left the daytime show in 1987 when Alex was arrested for trying to burn down the Salem Inn for insurance money and sent to jail, never to be seen again. However, it resurfaced later that year on CBS’ The young and the restless like the con artist Rex Sterling.

Quinn Redeker and Jeanne Cooper celebrated her 30th birthday on “The Young and the Restless” in 2004. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

(His character was married to Jeanne Cooper’s Kay Chancellor. When she acted weird, he divorced her, but it turned out she was really a copycat who had kidnapped his real wife.)

Redeker was nominated for supporting drama actor Daytime Emmys in 1989 and 1990 before leaving Genoa City and the show in 1994 when Rex was fatally shot by another con man.

He has also appeared on TV shows such as Bargain, This girl, Mannix, The Virginian, The Bob Newhart Show, fantasy island and Expert: Miami and in films including Airport (1970), The Andromeda Strain (1971) and The Midnight Man (1974).

Redeker said working on daytime dramas allowed him to pursue what he really wanted to do, which was screenwriting.

“The soap opera is 20 minutes of work a day so I can spend the rest of the time writing 10 pages a day in my dressing room. … No, acting is not very fulfilling, but damn it, it’s a lot money,” he said. said in 1989.

After The deer hunterhe noted that “Hollywood bought my next five scripts, then didn’t create them.”

In addition to her daughter, survivors include her other children, Brennen, Glaen and Quinn Jr., and her grandchildren, Keihen and Quinn.