Rotterdam still hopes to get funding for water infrastructure

ROTTERDAM City officials plan to reapply for a state grant to help pay more than $30 million for water infrastructure upgrades after it ran out of funding last year, a move that will have major ramifications for thousands of residents.

Last year, the city applied for a $5 million water infrastructure improvement grant through the state Environmental Facilities Corp. to repay $34 million the city borrowed last year to fund upgrades in Water District No. 5 that are expected to begin within the next month.

But when the awards were announced last November through the governor’s office, Rotterdam was not among more than two dozen projects that received a total of $279 million.

Supervisor Mollie Collins confirmed this week that the city’s application was not funded, but noted that the city will be applying for funding through the program again this year.

“The request was deemed acceptable but they ran out of funding,” she said.

Collins said the city is still waiting to hear if it will receive $5 million in funding to pay for more than $20 million in upgrades to No. 2 Sewer District.

It’s unclear how many grants the city would be eligible for next year. A spokesperson for Environmental Facilities Corp. said funding for the WIIA for 2023 has yet to be announced.

The grant funding has huge implications for the more than 10,000 residents who make up Water District No. 5, which has long been plagued by faulty water mains that have burst, which has resulted in road closures for repairs and boil water advisories for residents.

Resident water rates are set to rise as early as next year after City Council voted 4-1 in September to borrow $34 million to complete improvements. Board member Evan Christou was the only dissenting vote, citing concerns about borrowing a large lump sum all at once.

But the overall impact on users in the district remains uncertain and is expected to vary depending on the amount of grants obtained.

An estimate compiled by engineering firm Barton & Loguidice last year determined that water rates for district residents could rise to $316 without WIIA grant funding, more than double the rate of $134.84 for 2023.

The rate would rise to $295 if the city got the $5 million grant, according to the estimate.

Only residents who live in Water District #5 would see an increase in their annual water bill.

Collins said a construction schedule remains uncertain since the project is still in the planning stage, but noted that work could begin as early as fall after the bidding process ends in the spring.

The project includes a complete overhaul of the water district which for years has been subject to frequent water main breaks. The city made patchwork repairs as they arose, but a full upgrade was consistently pushed back by previous administrations.

The works would include the digging of a new well, the installation of new shut-off valves and hydrants as well as 3.5 miles of new pipes. A 30-inch pipe will also be installed, replacing an existing 20-inch transmission line that runs from the Rice Road wellfield along West Campbell Road, Burdeck Street and North Thompson Street.

“Hopefully with the grants and the different things that we’ve been asking for, it will keep the costs to a minimum for the residents,” Collins said.

Contact journalist Chad Arnold at: [email protected] or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County