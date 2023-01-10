Actor Tunisha Sharma spoke to man on dating app before death: Sheezan Khan





Tunisha Sharma was in contact with a man named Ali on a dating app: Sheezan Khan’s lawyers Palgar: TV actress Tunisha Sharma was in contact with a man named Ali on a dating app and was in his company between December 21 and 23, just before her death, her co-lawyers said. star Sheezan Khan, arrested for complicity in suicide. a court in Palghar in Maharashtra on Monday. The bail plea hearing for actor Khan, in jail in custody for allegedly encouraging Sharma’s suicide, has been adjourned to January 11 by the court. Sharma (21) was found hanging in a toilet on the set of a TV show in Vasai in the Palghar district on the outskirts of Mumbai on December 24 and Khan was arrested the following day. Sharma and Khan (28), who were in a relationship but later separated, were the co-stars of the television series “Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul”. On Monday, Vasai District and Extra Sessions Judge RD Deshpande heard arguments from the prosecution and defense and granted Sharma’s attorney’s request for time and adjourned the hearing on Sharma’s plea. bail until January 11. Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai, lawyers for Khan, told the court that their client was innocent and not linked to Sharma’s death, adding that Bollywood actor Suraj Pancholi had also been released on bail after being charged for encouraging the suicide of actor-singer Jiah Khan, who died in 2013. Mishra and Rai also said Sharma was in contact with a man named Ali on a dating app and was in Ali’s company between December 21 and 23. Even before her alleged suicide, she was on a video call for 15 minutes with Ali, lawyers in court claimed. Seeking an investigation into this angle, lawyers also said no suicide note was found at the scene. Mishra and Rai refuted allegations against Khan of “love jihad”, forcing the victim to wear a hijab and learn Urdu. Appearing for the Sharma family, lawyer Tarun Sharma asked the court for time to go through documents and prepare his defense, which was allowed by the judge. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Assault on Democracy: World Leaders Condemn Violence in Brazil

