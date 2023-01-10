The Waterway – The Hollywood Reporter

The Weeknd remembers seeing Avatar for the first time in 2009 – he was 19 and felt blue. Watching the film was like a ray of light.

“It was probably the darkest time of my life,” says the Canadian singer The Hollywood Reporter. “I was practically homeless. I had dropped out of school. I didn’t know if I was going to succeed as a musician. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to live to see tomorrow. And I remember I kind of got to see the movie in theaters. I don’t know how I got in. It was such an escape from my real life that the movie is tattooed in my brain.

Two years later Avatarde, The Weeknd scored a major breakthrough with his critically acclaimed alternative R&B mixtape, balloon house. This was followed by a major label deal, countless No. 1 pop chart hits, streaming milestones, awards galore, roaring tours and more.

So it’s no surprise that he topped James Cameron’s list when the filmmaker wanted a theme song for his epic sci-fi sequel. The Weeknd, with the help of composer Simon Franglen and electronic house trio Swedish House Mafia, crafted “Nothing is lost (You give me strength)” to Avatar: The Way of the Water. It was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars.

“They told me they had one name on the slate to do the song and that was me,” The Weeknd said. “It feels good and it’s a looping moment for me to be a part of something like this, because it’s such an important movie for me.”

Thirteen years later Avatar, you have now created the theme for this massive sequel. What does it do?

It’s a gift. It is a blessing. Jim [James Cameron] and [producer] Jon [Landau] and Simon [Franglen] – they really made me feel like I was the only one who could do this song. And it was a sign. When they contacted me, I was on tour. I saw the film in July. Jon and I were in New York at the same time, and he invited me to a private screening where he introduced me to the whole universe for Avatar and for future films, and I was blown away. And by the way, the presentation was impeccable. I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. And when he showed me The way of the water, I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. James Cameron is truly someone we need right now to give us the ultimate cinematic experience. By the end of the movie, I was so inspired that the song pretty much wrote itself.

Tell me more about the creation of “Nothing Is Lost”.

I was honored, but I was nervous. It’s such a big opportunity and the movie is so massive that I was understandably nervous. I knew I was going to work with special collaborators because I was going to work with people who had a vision and knew exactly what they wanted. And these are the types of artists I always want to work with. Because no matter what, they won’t stop and we won’t stop until the song is absolutely perfect. And that’s what ended up happening. And now we have this song. It’s a labor of love.

What was it like working so closely with James Cameron?

Working with someone like James Cameron, who has such a singular vision, I can get the most out of what I love about music, but I have to address specific themes in the film. He’s a genius, and I just felt honored to have been able to collaborate with him. The best part of writing the song was getting notes from James and making sure all the lyrics and tones matched the themes of the movie. I think I maybe rewrote the song six times to make sure it was perfect.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” says The Weeknd of his first viewing of 20th Century Studios. Avatar: The Way of the Water Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Make this new song different from your creative process behind “Won” from Fifty shades of Greywho was nominated for the Oscars?

Oh yes, absolutely. The movie song for Fifty shades of Grey is so sexy and sexual. Working on this song was also fun, but it was a little more fun and loose, while this one felt a little more scientific. I couldn’t get away from what [Cameron wanted]. Because the song is so tied to the movie, I had to make sure we didn’t feel like we were falling into a pop song at the end of the credits. I couldn’t be as vague as “I earned it”.

“Nothing Is Lost” just came out, and it’s been shortlisted for the Oscars. What does it do?

I feel honored to be part of this list. Any form of recognition for this feels like a blessing.

What would it mean to be nominated for an Oscar again for this song?

That would be great. But I’m just happy to have been able to be part of such a historic film.

What do you think of price discounts in general? Are the Oscars different from the Grammys?

Yeah, they definitely feel different for sure.

You didn’t submit your own music for the 2022 Grammys, but you won an award for your work on Kanye West “Hurricane.” Do you plan to win without really entering the competition?

Again, I’m just grateful. Any kind of recognition, I’m grateful. I’m just happy to be in the conversation.

What did you learn from working with Simon Franglen?

He was doing the music for the movie and I learned a lot because I’m doing the music for my own show (The idol on HBO). I learned a lot from him and it was exciting to work with him.

There is a lot of expectation for this new show. Is there anything about that you could tell us?

Not yet. Soon enough, however.

Was it great to develop another creative side of yourself through TV production and acting?

Absolutely. It’s just a new muscle that I didn’t know I had that I definitely want to work on. It was funny.

Did you work on the music?

I was certainly inspired. I have been in the studio.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

A version of this story first appeared in a January issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.