New Horror Movie Centers HIV-Positive Character and Actor

Every now and then an email pops up in your inbox that has the power to change your life. For British actor Peter McPherson, that message came through his agent, who sent him a lead on a new horror movie titled Others which tackles the stigma faced by people living with HIV.

The short film, produced by the Toronto company Casey House HIV Hospital, immediately caught McPherson’s attention. Not only did the film itself highlight the difficulties of living with HIV, but the producers insisted on casting an HIV-positive actor to play the part.

With his role in OthersMcPherson is the first professional actor living with HIV intentionally chosen to play a lead role in an HIV-positive film.

Actor Peter McPherson in a scene from Others

It’s an absolute badge of honor that I wear with pride,” McPherson said. I didn’t know it before the premiere, but they searched all over Canada, they couldn’t find anyone. They looked all over America, no one showed up.

Casting directors faced the same problem every time: actors didn’t want to come forward because they didn’t want to declare their status in case it affected their future and career.

Then there’s me with my hand up, I’ll do it, McPherson said.

McPherson had never heard of Casey House before, but after researching its mission, he gave it his all for the film. He thanked Casey House officials at the end of the audition for all they did and shared some of his personal experiences that helped him relate to the main character.

The number one question I always get is how being open about my status has affected me, but it’s only been positive. If I hadn’t been so open about it, my agent wouldn’t have gone, Peter, it’s come to see what you think. This project showed me that good things can come from being open about your status.

The stigma associated with HIV alienated most actors from the role, but that’s the exact subject Casey House examines in the film.

Casey House, what’s so great about them is that they know the conversation is changing, McPherson says. They know that in the 1980s the conversation was different than it is today. It is no longer a death sentence.

A few years ago, when a story broke about people refusing to eat food prepared by HIV-positive workers, Casey House launched a campaign to open Junes HIV+ Eatery, a restaurant staffed only by HIV-positive chefs. After that, Casey House officials campaigned for Healing Hands, a spa where all massage therapists are HIV-positive.

This year they are looking at what is stigma? They really get to the point where the stigma is fueled by fear, McPherson says. You see how the conversation has changed and how their campaigns have changed as well.

Actor John Ng plays a hostile forest ranger in the film

Casey House is much more than a place of medicine. McPherson learned this firsthand at the premiere when Casey House CEO Joanne Simons gave him a personal tour of the facility. When he saw all of their work in person, he burst into tears.

They look at different therapies, the physical side, the emotional side, the spiritual side, everything. It’s literally like they’re all encompassing, and I’ve never experienced anything like it, not even in the UK, he says. To be where Princess Diana was, [where] those famous photos of her touching someone with AIDS [took place], which changed the world and the way people view people living with HIV. It was just really powerful.

Real and lived experiences entered the Others The scary movie’s screenplay was written and directed by Paul Shkordoff, and McPherson’s stories helped shape the final product.

I think what this movie does, especially in horror, it tackles some pretty complex social issues. get out fought racism and Baby Rosemary addressed reproductive rights. Horror, which he does so brilliantly, because it’s all about fear, he takes the audience on a journey, McPherson says. You feel what the protagonist is going through. You feel that fear, which makes the horror unique in the sense of doing that.

According to Dr. Joseph LeDoux, professor of neuroscience at New York University, scary movies can do more than create goosebumps or induce chills.

There are a variety of reasons why horror films are able to trigger strong emotional responses related to fear, LeDoux explains in a statement. Research shows that traditional fight or flight responses and an individual’s personal and past experiences contribute to how one will react to horror movies. I believe the unique power of horror films is that they provide an immediate response in a relatable and engaging way within a safe setting.

Even though Others is a heightened story, McPherson hopes people understand the stigma of what it’s like to live with HIV.

Hopefully it will spark some conversations, he said. That’s only a good thing, especially if it corrects outdated misconceptions or brings the conversation to mainstream media. The stigma hides in secrecy. There is not only stigma in society, but also internalized stigma. If it’s talked about more, then hopefully that breaks down those barriers.

Go to SmashStigma.ca look Others and follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #smashstigma.

Also, watch an exclusive clip from an interview with the film’s star, Peter McPherson, on the last episode of +Talkbroadcast on Tuesday, January 10: