The Golden Globes attempt a comeback, after years of controversyExBulletin



. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The Golden Globes are attempting a return to television on Tuesday night, after two years of scandals for the organization that hosts the annual ceremony honoring film and television. The 80-year-old Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans to present its awards with a lavish Hollywood party hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. This year’s who’s who of presenters includes Best Actress nominee Ana de Armas, Best Supporting Actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

NBC/Peacock will broadcast the ceremony again, after scrapping it last year. Many studios, networks, stars and publicists boycotted the 2022 ceremony; There were no celebrity presenters and no red carpet. This was in response to controversy over the HFPA’s questionable practices and lack of diversity.

The group has been criticized for conflicts of interest and corruption; it has been denounced for having very few black members and for holding problematic press conferences by members, who are supposed to be reporters for the international media.

President of the HFPA Helene Hohne said since then, the group has been revamped, adding stricter standards on who can be a member and a new code of conduct.

“We adopted a new set of policies, eliminated many conflicts that we had,” she told NPR. “We have implemented a new grievance procedure with a confidential reporting hotline.”



. Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty Images

Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty Images

The HFPA added 21 US-based journalists, including six Black Americans, and 103 new members representing 62 countries. Of the two hundred members who now make up the electorate 52% are women, 19.5% identify as Latinx, 12% as Asian, 10% as Black and 10% as Middle Eastern.

“We’re working to right past wrongs, past transgressions, but we really feel able to be proud of some of that work. But most importantly, we’re not done,” says Neil Phillips, the HFPA’s Director of Diversity. “The organization was called out, was exposed, rightly so. They were in crisis, and we will continue to work to change that just to try to be a better organization.”

Phillips says the HFPA is now working with 16 advocacy groups, including the NAACP, in what they call a “reimagined coalition,” to support and fund efforts for diversity, equity, inclusion and access in the entertainment industry.

“It really took a crisis to allow this organization to evolve,” says the CEO

Todd Boehly. He says the HFPA is renaming itself.

“It evolves into two organizations, one for profit and one for charity, both called the Golden Globes,” he told NPR.

Boehly says the for-profit Golden Globes will be more professional, paying journalists to create online content and podcasts (offering them salaries of $75,000 a year). He says they will no longer hold exclusive press conferences for its members.



. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

“Press conferences were one of the things that Hollywood felt weren’t the safest environments,” Boehly said, admitting that some questions asked at those events were “considered unthoughtful.”

Behind the scenes, some publicists, actors, and filmmakers remain skeptical of real HPFA reform. They point out, for example, that category Best director of this year again has no female nominees. But some hope cautiously.

“They still have a long way to go, but they’ve made significant progress,” said Kelly Bush Novak, CEO and founder of ID, one of the entertainment industry’s leading advertising and marketing companies. “I’m optimistic about the road ahead, that the issues we’ve faced historically will remain squarely in the rearview mirror.”

Two years ago, Novak helped run 100 advertising agencies in signing a letter asking the HFPA to reform.

“It was really problematic. We had clients who experienced homophobia at press conferences, openly racist comments at press conferences, definitely a lot of sexist comments,” she says. “It’s important to acknowledge the past and never forget the damage that was done because it was significant. But I really encourage everyone to focus on the promise they made to keep reforming.”

Yet for many, the question remains: are the Golden Globes forever tarnished?

“I’m both surprised and unsurprised by how quickly Hollywood seems to have forgiven the organization,” said Kevin Fallon, editor of The Daily Beast Obsessed and co-president of the TV branch of the Critics’ Choice Association.

“At one point I wondered if they still had a show, if nobody in Hollywood would show up because they wanted to stand up for all the things that they had preached at the start of the controversy and wanted to make a statement in wrong,” he said.

Last year, amid the scandal, Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globe trophies in protest. This year, his film Top Gun: Maverick is for the best picture. Brendan Fraser, who is named best actor for her role in the film Whale publicly announced that he would not attend the ceremony; he alleges he was once groped by former eight-term HFPA president Philip Berk, an allegation Berk has disputed.

Fallon says it will be interesting to see who else shows up or doesn’t show up for what has traditionally been Hollywood’s loosest and booziest awards celebration.

Already there are reports that Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Michelle Williams will be there, representing their film The Fabelmans (with five nominations). Nominated for Best Actor Austin Butler, who plays in Elvis would intend to be in the building. Fans will watch the red carpet for nominated guests such as Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary School, Julia Garnier from Invent Anna and ozarkand Jenna Ortega from Wednesday.

“There can be a bit of shame in accepting a trophy,” Fallon says. “But of course it’s Hollywood and they can’t help but go to an awards show. So maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.”