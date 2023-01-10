7 Actors Who Could Replace Henry Cavill As The DCU’s New Man Of Steel

As DC Studios prepares to reboot the DCEU as a DCU, it’s become clear that this means saying goodbye to many, if not all, cast members of the “Snyderverse” era. Despite his widely celebrated return to black adam Last October, Henry Cavill’s time as the Man of Steel ended, and a new, younger actor will take over the role in James Gunn’s project. Supermanto restart. All we know about this take on the hero is that he’ll be relatively new to Metropolis. Finding a willing and able actor to take over as Clark Kent promises to be a tough task, and while we’re sure the casting process hasn’t begun yet, you better believe we’ve got some ideas. to find out who could play the new Kal-El. We would, however, like to point out that the reason no black actor made the cut is solely because JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates Superman the film is still believed to be in the works as an “Elseworlds” story similar to The Batman. This project will be a period piece featuring a black lead as Kal-El, so we doubt this film will follow the same path. From big stars to relative unknowns, you can find some of our top picks by clicking the “Next” button below. 7. Wolfgang Novogratz The 25-year-old actor doesn’t have a huge list of credits to his name, but recently became a fan favorite to play Superman in the DCU. Perhaps best known for Netflix moviesSierra Burgess is a loser, the last summerand half of itthemCultivated The actor owes his big break after proving himself to be a solid talent in these projects. While he certainly has that farm boy look, there’s a risk that Novogratz might look too jock-ish, and we’d be intrigued to see if he can pull off the goofy Clark Kent. However, as a young man of steel brimming with confidence after arriving in Metropolis, following Novogratz’s journey as the new Kal-El could prove to be a fun ride.

6. Dacre Montgomery After playing the Red Ranger in 2017 Power Rangers restart, Montgomery put himself on the map with a standout turn stranger things. While we’re sure many of you will have a hard time imagining Billy Hargrove as Superman, we don’t overlook the actor’s range, especially after seeing his recent work in Elvis. At 28, he’s likely to bring a little more maturity to the role which could be beneficial once this version of the Man of Tomorrow begins to cross paths with his fellow heroes. We have a feeling Montgomery could do something really special with this role, and it would be great to see him get another shot at playing a superhero.

5.Tanner Buchanan Although he is only 24 years old, Buchanan has a long list of notable acting credits to his name. Her biggest movie role is in 2021He is all thatbut on TV we’re sure you’ll recognize itThe Goldbergs andCobra Kai. Now he looks quite young, but this Superman the reboot is still a few years away, so it’s unlikely to be a problem. Like Tom Holland, he’s rapidly developing that leading man guise that Hollywood so often gravitates towards, and we’re pretty sure he could pull off a very earnest, wide-eyed Clark Kent as the Daily Planet’s newest reporter. Having enjoyed his work in Cobra Kaiwe’re sure big things are on the horizon for Buchanan, and the man of tomorrow could be the role he puts himself on the map with.

4. Cody Christian fans ofFinal Fantasy VII Remake may know Christian best for lending his voice to Cloud Strife, but the 27-year-old has made a name for himself with memorable roles in Pretty little Liars,Teen Wolfand all american. As it happens, he looks a lot like an all-American young man, and that may be exactly what DC Studios is hoping to find for its Kal-El. With an impressive physique, a chiseled jawline, and a passionate built-in fanbase, Christian could be a perfect match for this iconic character’s fresh start in the DCU. It is also worth highlighting the fact that in interviews the actor comes across as very friendly and approachable. Superman is a role that demands more than good looks, and we’re sure Christian would hit all the right notes.

3. KJ Apa We’re sure many of you did a double take after seeing this suggestion, especially since Apa is best known for playing redhead Archie Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale. Find a few photos of him without those fiery locks, though, and you might be a little more convinced. At 25, we’d say he’s the right age for the new Man of Steel, and he’s a talented actor who desperately needs to break out of the mold his projects often place him in. With the swagger this young Superman is likely to enjoy as he finds his place as a superhero in Metropolis and a range that’s only really been hinted at by his other projects, Apa falls nicely between being an unknown for movie buffs and someone who has a rooting fanbase for it to succeed. We’d be curious to see how he would do in the role.

2.Will Poulter At 29, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star is actually the oldest suggestion here. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however, as Gunn’s film will follow Clark Kent at the start of his career, not from the beginning. We are not looking Smallville: The Movie here, remember! A few years ago, the idea of ​​Poulter playing Superman probably wouldn’t have gone down very well, but as our first look at Adam Warlock proved, he’s no longer the goofy teenager of his early comedy projects. . Considering Gunn has now worked with Poulter, we’d say that gives him an edge, and the filmmaker clearly saw the potential in the British actor. It’s hard to say if he would be able to play Adam Warlock and Superman at the same time, but don’t be shocked if his name has already been shortlisted.